It’s been a dry year in Comal County.
But when it does rain, eight flood sirens along the Guadalupe River are ready to warn about flash flooding.
Water-Oriented Recreation District of Comal County, or WORD, recently bought new software for the flood sirens that makes it easier to integrate with county emergency management systems.
Mike Dussere, WORD general manager, said that each river gauge has two pressure sensors in the river.
“When the river rises to a predetermined height for each site, it triggers the siren there,” he said. “We also have the capability to trigger them remotely.”
The sirens blare a loud signal to warn people in the immediate area that the river is rising fast.
“People should always be weather aware, especially if they live near the water,” Dussere said.
The software change cost $14,000.
Siren system maintenance costs $54,000 annually.
That cost is split between WORD and Comal County.
The water district tests the sirens every month.
“Soon after we put them in, there was a triggering event, and they worked exactly like they were supposed to,” Dussere said.
