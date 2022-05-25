Floodplain mitigation requirements and the timeline needed to implement them have caused NB Housing Partners to abandon plans to renovate a Landa Street building as a permanent home for its First Footing program, officials with the non-profit agency said Wednesday.

The First Footing program serves adults experiencing homelessness and has operated in New Braunfels hotel rooms since the program began in February 2021.

NB Housing Partners and the Salvation Army had entered into a verbal agreement with the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation regarding the former activity center at 655 Landa St.

The agreement was created to allow time to assess the structure’s viability for use by NB Housing Partners’ First Footing program and its collaborating agencies.

A detailed environmental review and floodplain mapping study revealed extensive floodproofing requirements for compliance with city occupancy codes.

NB Housing Partners and the Salvation Army had prepared for expenses associated with flood mitigation.

Due to Federal Emergency Management Agency reviews, however, the addition of up to two years to the construction timeline was not anticipated, and program organizers said the longer timeline is incompatible with the program’s relocation schedule.

“We are saddened 655 Landa Street didn’t work out for the First Footing program,” said Kellie Stallings, administrator of First Footing. “However, NB Housing Partners and its partner agencies remain committed to filling gaps in the housing continuum for vulnerable people in our community. We are continuing to explore other locations right now. As New Braunfels grows, so does the problem of homelessness. It only goes away with coordinated, effective intervention.”

The First Footing program has served nearly 300 individuals in its first 16 months of operation, with well over 80% of them hailing from the New Braunfels area — many of whom have lived their entire lives in New Braunfels.

The program was created to offer homeless people social, behavioral and health support services while they get back on their feet. The goal for each individual is to transition from the program into permanent housing.

“Offering a hand up to our neighbors is our mission,” continued Stallings. “Matthew 25:34-40 describes our commitment to ‘the least of these.’ We consider it a calling for our entire community to feed, clothe, welcome, heal, and love people in need. We also know that ensuring those experiencing homelessness get off the streets and receive help benefits the safety and well-being of both the person and the community.”

The First Footing program and its possible relocation to the Landa Street address has been a heated topic of discussion in recent weeks, with residents and neighbors expressing in New Braunfels City Council meetings and on social media concern about safety and other issues, while local clergy, volunteers and former homeless residents have touted the program’s success.