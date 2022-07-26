A day floating the river turned into a trip to the county lockup after five people inside a suspected stolen vehicle were arrested on various charges, police said.
New Braunfels Police Department Capt. Mike Rutherford said units responding to a report of a stolen vehicle were called to the Prince Solms Park parking lot around 4:08 p.m. on Sunday.
“We had a report of a vehicle stolen out of Houston, and we were able to locate it in the 100 block of Liebscher Drive, inside the park,” Rutherford said. “Inside the vehicle were five occupants who were detained pending an investigation.”
Rutherford said the driver of the vehicle, a late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee, David Santacruz, 20, of Houston, was charged with theft of property valued over $30,000 but under than $150,000, a third-degree felony.
“He was claiming he bought it off the street in Houston,” Rutherford said. “Because of the value of the vehicle (the charge) was upgraded above unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.”
A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, dab cartridges, mushrooms and two guns, Rutherford said, leading to arrests of the others.
Endy Herrera, 22, Verleen Martinez, 19, Saul Arroyo, 19, and David Joel Martinez-Herrera, 18, also of Houston, were also taken to Comal County Jail.
All five were released after posting various bond amounts on Monday.
Santacruz, also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, was released after posting $13,000 bond.
Herrera, charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and marijuana possession under 2 ounces, and Martinez, charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, under 1 gram, were freed after each posted $5,000 bond.
Martinez-Herrera, charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, under 1 gram, and marijuana possession under 2 ounces, was released on $7,000 bond.
Arroyo, who Rutherford said was in possession of 6.76 grams of mushrooms, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams.
He was also released the next day after posting $20,000 bond.
