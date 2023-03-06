After making its third straight playoff appearance, Canyon girls’ basketball had five players earn District 26-5A honors.
Senior Emery Black made first-team all-district as the Cougars’ primary ball handler.
Junior center Kennedie Manning and senior small forward Maggie McFall were second-team selections.
Senior small forward Ella Wommack and junior small forward Hadley Sauceda both were honorable mentions.
Eight Wildcats make all-district
After winning its third straight district championship and playoff appearance, New Braunfels Christian Academy boys basketball had eight players make it to all-district teams.
Junior shooting guard Parker Joseph, the Wildcats’ top scorer (23.5 points per game and top rebounder (7.5 rebounds per game) all season, was named the TAPPS District 4-3A MVP.
Alongside Joseph, sophomore point guard Crew Wright and junior shooting guard John Goldman were first-team selections.
Freshman guard Bridger Elrod, senior Jaxon Baumbach and sophomore Calvin Little were second-team selections.
Juniors Dallas Pertuis and Cole Reynolds were honorable mentions.
