“If I had my way, I would remove January from the calendar altogether and add an extra July instead” — Roald Dahl, British novelist
The other morning, I woke up without my usual optimistic smile and sunny outlook, feeling just a bit irritated, if not all out grumpy. There was no explanation I could conceivably think of since I had slept well the night before, so I concluded it was simply a bad case of the “January blues.”
January, besides the birthday celebrations for Martin Luther King, Jr. and my wife and son, have never given me much cause to make merry.
Let’s face it, the joy and cheerful spirit of the holidays has past, the sparkling Christmas lights have been confiscated and instead of peaceful, idyllic snow-covered cottage scenes on Christmas cards, all that comes in the mail are those holiday bills from all that overspending in December.
Add to that the stores are in total disarray, but that matters not because there’s usually no money left to buy anything anyhow.
No, it’s January and there’s not much left to celebrate, including the weather.
New Year’s Eve is actually in December until midnight, and when the clock finally strikes 12 and it’s January, things seem to go downhill even if the fireworks last another 20 minutes or so.
From there, the only calendar recognized event is on Jan. 2, where it’s officially National Hangover Day.
You may say that February and its iffy weather isn’t much better, but at least there’s the mountains of chocolate that comes with St. Valentine’s Day, and let’s not forget the Super Bowl. Also there’s President’s Day, as if those guys needed any more perks than they already have.
When it comes right down to it, January depresses me.
I’ve always thought it was too bad our Founding Fathers waited until July to declare their independence from Great Britain.
Imagine if they’d have gotten their act together in January 1776, and then kicked off the new year with one heck of a bang.
It’s not like me to complain, but the other 11 months have events like Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and, of course, Christmas.
I know the month of August doesn’t seem to give us much either, but at least for the kids it’s “Back to School” and Aug. 3 is recognized as National Watermelon Day, and Wiggle Your Toes Day comes just three days later.
Now please don’t take offense if the month of January is special to you. It might be a day in January when you met your spouse or received that big promotion. It may even be that special day in January when you were married. Or divorced.
Still I believe you can forgive me for listing my least favorite month as January.
There seems to be so much more to offer in the months that follow. In fact, I can’t wait until this Thursday, Feb. 2: it’s National Tater Tot Day!
Now there’s something to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.