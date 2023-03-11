“Smile! It increases your face value.” — American writer Robert Harling
Some things that happen in our past, even though relatively trivial at the time, seem to stay with us for as long as we live. One such occurrence took place many more years ago than I care to admit, but I still recall it as vividly as if it had happened yesterday.
I was scheduled to have my high school senior portrait taken at the Ed Leppert Photography Studio. My mother, hoping for the best, kept reminding me not to be late for my appointment.
Arriving on time and sporting my best (and only) tweed suit jacket and a silk rust-colored tie, I sat on the tall wooden stool as directed by the photographer, Mr. Leppert himself.
After lurking behind his studio camera and making a few clicks adjusting his lens — which I assumed was a measure to reconcile the size of my prominent English nose, the photographer looked at me directly with what seemed like a long frustrating stare.
“Anything wrong?” I asked.
After a slight pause, Mr. Leppert peered into my face and announced: “Mr. Fitsko, I’m afraid you don’t have a natural smile.”
You know, when you’re 17 and someone tells you something like that, especially in a non-kidding sort of way, it commits you to a lifetime of camera shyness.
To say the least, any teenage angst I may have had before about having my picture taken was forever multiplied and remains even somewhat to this day. Thanks a lot, Mr. Leppert.
It was not until some years later that my uneasiness with being photographed was eradicated a bit by a prominent physician friend of mine whose hobby happened to be photography. It was that doctor who convinced me that when being photographed you cannot simply smile with your mouth; you use your eyes as well.
My friend explained that a “mouth only” smile tended to be stiff and unnatural, making the finished photo look staged and artificial. My doctor friend-turned-photographer then said he would often tell a little joke or say something pleasing to anyone he was photographing, which would tend to bring a slight smile to their eyes. “Then soon,” he said, “the rest of their face would take care of itself naturally and pleasingly.”
I’ve always thought his sound advice was not only good when you’re being photographed, but just as useful in everyday life, too.
If you are able to look at things in a way that brings those “smiling eyes” to your face, you will not only look your best but perhaps bring some sense of joy to others as well.
Why not try it?
