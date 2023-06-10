“I give you this to take with you. Nothing remains as it was. If you know this, you can begin again with pure joy.” – author Judith Minty
Some years ago, one of my English aunts shared a touching story with me about her childhood friend, Cathie.
Cathie and my aunt had grown up together and remained close even after Cathie married Bill and moved from the English midlands to Glasgow, Scotland. One day brought tragic news. Cathie’s husband, Bill had been killed in a horrific car crash when a drunk driver recklessly smashed head-on into Bill’s vehicle.
Cathie, just 26, was left alone with two small children — a baby girl only 19 months old and her young son, Andrew, who was not quite seven.
It goes without saying that Cathie was totally devastated and was uncertain how she could ever cope with such a loss. Naturally, her world was completely turned upside down.
Cathie’s loss was also reflected in the behavior of her young son Andrew who had grown particularly quiet following the death of his father. The worst time for Cathie was when she could hear him sobbing alone in his room when he thought no one was listening.
When Andrew started the school year, Cathie walked him to school, something his father had promised to do.
But before long, Andrew insisted he walk to his neighborhood school alone.
Cathie began worrying a lot about her young son as she noticed a new, quicker firmness in his step. Even young Andrew’s chin, she thought, seemed to stick out, much like his father’s chin had done whenever he faced an important task.
Then early one Friday morning Cathie had a huge surprise which convinced her that despite her constant concern, she somehow knew things with Andrew would be all right.
You see, every Friday morning before he left for work, her husband would take the large trash bin to the front gate for the dustmen (garbage men) so his wife wouldn’t have to struggle with the heavy metal container.
For several weeks since Bill’s passing, Cathie had been doing that same weekly chore herself, but when she went to move the container, she saw it wasn’t there.
Somewhat puzzled, she walked toward the front garden gate where Bill used to leave it. It was at that moment she realized Andrew had placed it there himself. How had he managed to move that heavy bin nearly 25 yards? The realization brought tears to her eyes.
Later that afternoon when Andrew came home from school, he found his place was set at the head of the table, in the same seat his father used to occupy.
Like it or not, change comes to all of us. People change, circumstances change, and the sooner we learn to accept it, the better we become. All too often we think that holding on to the past gives us strength, but inevitably our real strength sometimes comes from simply letting go.
