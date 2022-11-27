“No, not Christmas again!” Jackson mumbled to himself as he passed a department store’s holiday display.
“It comes earlier and earlier every year — even before Halloween; everything is all about Christmas. Well, not this year,” he vowed to himself.
Jackson was less than a happy man anyway. His bitter divorce three years earlier left him alone. He had an adult son who lived on the west coast opposite Jackson, who lived in New Jersey. But their relationship was strained by much more than geography alone.
Jackson felt completely alone. Christmas, which once had meant so much to him, was nothing more than a sad reminder of what once was.
So, Jackson’s answer this year was to simply avoid anything having to do with Christmas — which he knew wouldn’t be easy.
Nonetheless, he quickly flipped the channel when anything even remotely related to Christmas came on the television. He did the same with his car’s radio. No Christmas carols for him.
He decided not to visit the shopping mall until well into mid-January, when all this holiday nonsense was forgotten.
Jackson even made up some lame excuse not to attend the annual Christmas office party like he had in the past, including the year he played a convincing Santa Claus carrying a huge red sack filled with gifts.
“No, not his year,” he declared. Christmas was dead to him. Then, early one evening a couple of weeks before Christmas Day, Jackson was driving home after a long day at work.
Suddenly from out of nowhere, a six-and-a-half-foot Norfolk pine Christmas tree struck the front of his truck, causing him to suddenly brake and pull over to the side of the road. Fortunately, there was no traffic behind him.
“What the …?” he blurted out as he brought his truck to a complete stop. The tightly-wrapped tree had managed to lodge itself beneath the right front fender of his vehicle, and he scratched his head in both disbelief and disgust.
Minutes later, a young woman came darting across the highway.
“I am so terribly sorry. The wind blew my tree tied to the top of my car after the rope holding it must have broken. Are you OK? I am so, so sorry,” she pleaded sweetly.
“Yes,” Jackson replied, “but it was scary. I believe I can unlodge it from my truck, but I don’t think you should try putting it back on the hood of your car.”
“Where do you live? I can put the tree in the back of my pickup and follow you home, OK?” he said politely.
Before arriving at the woman’s modest home, Jackson noticed a young boy sitting in the passenger seat.
But they boy did not exit the vehicle until the woman opened her trunk and pulled out a folded wheelchair.
The boy smiled as his mother wheeled him into the house followed by Jackson carrying that yet-to-be decorated Christmas tree.
It was later when he learned that the woman’s husband and her son had been hit by a drunk driver less than a year earlier.
Her husband had been killed and her son paralyzed.
She went on to tell Jackson that she wanted to make this first Christmas without the boy’s father a special one and put up a live tree just like her husband had done in the past.
As he drove home, Jackson was moved by what had happened and instantly realized the spirit that is Christmas can strike at any given moment.
In fact, he later drove past the home of the young woman and her crippled son and smiled as he caught a glimpse of that beautifully decorated tree glimmering through their picture window.
Surely it was that runaway tree that not only managed to seize Jackson’s truck, but at the same time capture his heart and restore his lost Christmas spirit.
