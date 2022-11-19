As Thanksgiving approaches, I find myself reminded of a true story written nearly 20 years ago by my oldest and dearest friend College Professor, Dr. Dick Stafford.
It happened shortly after he had moved from his native Texas home to the mountains of north Georgia, and it is a touching story about the spirit of one young man.
Stafford writes:
For many people, the day after Thanksgiving means meandering through “mall trails” in search of that perfect gift.
On this, the biggest shopping day of the year, I was on a trail — but not one in the mall.
Nonetheless, I did receive an extraordinary gift simply by being on the right trail at the right time.
The day was wet, but not cold, and the uphill mile long trail to Anna Ruby Falls was slippery.
My 73-year-old mother from Texas had asked to see the falls to take photos for her college photography class back in Dallas. The rest of my family was off shopping in Atlanta.
After about an hour taking photos, we started back down the narrow and sometimes rocky trail, passing others who were on their way to catch a glimpse of Georgia’s most beautiful waterfalls.
At a quaint foot bridge, we paused while a group of motorcyclists crossed over (without their bikes of course), laughing and having fun.
As the last of the group moved off the bridge, I noticed a small head bobbing up and down past the last biker.
As he moved closer, I suddenly could see more clearly that he was not as young as I had believed.
In fact, he must have been 16 or 17 years old.
I realized I had mistaken his age because the young man had no legs and very little body at all below his waistline.
He was maneuvering the treacherous trail by placing his gloveless hands out in front of his body and swinging his entire torso up even with them.
On this long uphill trail covered with a thin layer of midst, I was inspired to watch the lad move higher and higher toward his goal — the waterfalls.
As he passed me and my mother while we were seated on a rock bench, we caught sight of his youthful, angelic face.
He seemed startled. I was. So was my mother. As he moved further along, I gently tapped the boy on his shoulder while he turned as if somewhat startled by my touch.
“Do you mind if I take a photo of you? I mean what you are doing is just incredible!”
“Incredible?” he nearly shouted out. “No, this is how I get around every day. There’s nothing incredible about it,” he said, as he wiped dew and sweat from his brow onto his worn, white, sleeveless T-shirt.
“Yes, but on your…”. “Hands,” he replied before I could say another word.
Embarrassed, I felt I had inappropriately intruded but I blurted out, “Well, yes, it just seems so inspiring to me. I’ve seen 45 Thanksgivings and you have made this one really, really special for me. Really!”
The boy then turned on his hands and faced me more directly. “No one has ever told me that before”, he replied, his adolescent voice somewhat breaking. “Well, I said, “You have given me a gift. I don’t know you, where you’re from, and will probably never see you again, but thanks.”
Then I continued, “You know, everyone you passed coming up the trail, and everyone you pass while you go back down will get the same feeling as I did. You will be giving them all a special gift and make this the most memorable Thanksgiving for all the hikers here today.”
He smiled as we shook hands and then he thrust forward toward the rocky path to the falls. I watched for a brief moment and when I paused, I noticed he was looking at me.
Immediately his hands went up in the air and he flashed a “thumbs-up” sign. His smile was broad and his face was aglow, but no more than mine. He had truly touched my soul.
Have a blessed Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.