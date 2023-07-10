On a warm Saturday morning, Avi and his best friend Jacob stand side-by-side holding fishing poles on the dock at Fischer Park, trying to lure fish to take their bait. The pair is participating in the City of New Braunfels Parks & Recreation Fishing 101 class, which Avi invited Jacob to in hopes of sharing his passion for one of his favorite activities with his best friend.
Avi attended two of the Fishing 101 classes last year, which is when his interest for the activity sparked, his mother Shiree Kirby said. Rolling behind her as participants walk down to the dock is a wagon, with a bucket ready to carry any fish Avi will catch.
Instructors Kaitlyn Knudson and Sam Spangler begin the class with demonstrations in the education center’s classroom. They ask many questions about fish populations, types of fish and fishing rules, looking to gauge the kids’ knowledge and spark their curiosities. Knudson shows the kids different fishing tools such as bobbers and sinkers, and Spangler uses a black light to demonstrate how the fish view bobbers underwater.
“A lot of demonstration is very important, a lot of visual stuff,” Knudson said. “I try to show them why we use what, why is this important, why the lures look that way, this is what attracts this.”
The instructors utilize the Socratic method, which involves aiding students in figuring out the answers on their own, Spangler said. They also tailor lesson plans to the specific age groups signed up for the class.
After the demonstrations, the class then moves outdoors to an area set up with hula hoops and plastic fish. The kids stand in the hula hoops and practice casting, catching and reeling in the plastic fish through hooking pieces in large pockets on the fish.
“Practice makes perfect,” Spangler says.
Once each kid has caught a plastic fish, the class walks down to the pond, ready to put their new knowledge into practice. Knudson and Spangler observe, offering assistance whenever needed with bait, casting, reeling and other tasks. Parents also stand by, offering advice to their kids.
Raz Pavel and his son Ian traveled from San Antonio to attend the class because it is difficult to find outdoor classes like the ones Parks and Recreation offers, Pavel said. They, along with several of the other class participants, have also participated in the department’s kayaking and archery classes.
Pavel remembers going out on his friend’s boat and fishing when he was younger, and he wanted to introduce his son to fishing also through the Fishing 101 class, he said.
Pre-registration is required for the Fishing 101 class, held once a month at 1946 Monarch Way, and equipment is provided. A Texas fishing license is required for participants 17 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The City of New Braunfels has upcoming 101 classes for other outdoor activities during each Saturday remaining in July. Archery 101 is set to be held Saturday, July 15, and Kayaking 101 is set for Saturday, July 22. Both of those events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and cost $12 per participant.
Birding 101 is slated for Saturday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the cost is $8 per participant.
All of the events are scheduled to take place at Fischer Park, and pre-registration is required by calling 830-221-4378 or going online to https://www.nbtexas.org/calendar.aspx and clicking on the desired event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.