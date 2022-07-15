Last year, voters selected Fischer Park in New Braunfels as one of two winning projects in the 2021 Niagara Perk Your Park Contest from Niagara Bottling in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.
The contest was part of the Niagara Perk Your Park Project, which focuses on park and community space revitalization across the country.
Fischer Park received a $90,000 renovation grant as one of the winning park projects.
Now, the city will put some of that grant to good use, as New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved a contract with SPEC Inc. to purchase Whole Trees nature play equipment for the southeast side park — the largest park in the New Braunfels system.
The city contracted with engineering services company Stantec to create a site plan for the new equipment.
The new nature play space will be located southeast of the nature center and ponds off the walking trails.
The equipment will resemble trees to provide a free nature play experience on climbing poles, a small net structure and a swing.
According to city officials, there is a 12- to 15-week lead time, and the project is scheduled to begin in late August after camps are out for the season.
The price tag for the equipment with design and shipping totals $58,006, with that cost covered by the grant.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Approved the District 1 council member’s appointment of Arthur Brinkkoeter to the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Board for a term ending May 31, 2025, and the mayor’s appointment of Michael Yoder for an unexpired term for the at-large term ending May 31, 2023.
• Approved submitting the Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and its associated funding recommendations for program year 2022 to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
• Approved annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2022: $120,000 to K. Freise & Associates for a third-party engineering design review and $2.5 million to AVFuel for aviation fuel retailed at the city’s airport.
• Approved a $60,700 purchase with Library Interiors of Texas for library furniture and installation for the main library teen room renovation.
• Approved a professional services agreement with Freese & Nichols, Inc. to develop the drainage area master plan and authorized the city manager to execute contract modifications.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning from “R-2” Single and Two-Family District to “M-2A” Heavy Industrial District with a special use permit to allow outdoor music adjacent to residential zoning and land uses at 624 Krueger Canyon.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment that abandoned 0.23 of an acre at the terminus of West Merriweather Street to close the pedestrian access that was an original condition of the abandonment.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a residence in the “C-3” Commercial District at 229 W. Merriweather Street.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing short-term rental of a residence in the “C-1” Local Business District at 188 S. Union Ave.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family residence in the “C-3” Commercial District at 730 S. Mesquite Ave.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing a martial arts school in the “C-O” Commercial Office District at 104 Melody Lane.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning from “R-1 AH” Single-family Residential Airport Hazard Overlay District to “C-1B AH” General Business Airport Hazard Overlay District at 3642 FM 306.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit allowing short-term rental of a residential structure at 586 Granada Dr.
• Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning from “M-1” Light Industrial District to “R-2A” Single-Family and Two-Family District at 243 E. Torrey Street.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment redesignating the Records Management Officer, eliminating the Records Management Committee and assigning committee duties to the Records Management Officer.
• Appointed Councilmember Jason Hurta to the City Council Finance and Audit Committee.
• By a 3-2 vote with Council member Christopher Willis and Mayor Pro Tem Harry Bowers in objection, approved a conditional sign permit allowing a multi-tenant sign to exceed the maximum allowed height and sign face area standards and two proposed low profile monument signs to exceed the maximum allowed sign face area in the “M-1” Light Industrial District for a multi-lot property located behind the QuikTrip northwest of the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 306 and FM 1102.
Hurta and Council member Lawrence Spradley were absent from the meeting.
