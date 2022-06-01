There’s now $260,000 worth of new playthings for children at Fischer Park.
City officials and stakeholders, with some children looking on while others were too busy having fun to notice, cut the ribbon on new playground equipment on Tuesday at the 62-acre site, the largest park in the New Braunfels system.
“This park is for everybody,” District 6 Council member James Blakey said. “I was on the Parks Board when we first acquired this property, and we worked so hard to get things moving. It’s so nice to see it come to fruition.”
The new equipment includes a corkscrew slide, a large climbing boulder, climbing net repairs and inclusive play equipment such as musical instruments, wheelchair transfer on play equipment, a rocker and poured-in-place surfacing.
“The new equipment meets all the safety standards and guidelines,” said Stacey Dicke, the city’s parks and recreation director. “It’s all ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible. In addition, some of the pieces are fully accessible for all abilities, which we’re really excited about. Some of the new features on this playground are the slides and the rock climbing boulder. We heard from a lot of moms and a lot of kids that that was something they wanted to see, so we’re glad to have it out there.”
The city’s contractor, Sugar Land-based supplier Fun Abounds, replaced the equipment in both the small and big kids’ playground areas.
Dicke said the city is working to install all-ability equipment, pieces that are available to individuals with physical or cognitive abilities, at all its parks.
“The musical instruments are the pieces that are all-ability, so whether you’re young or old, in assisted mobility or not, everybody loves and enjoys music,” she said. “It’s something that can bring people together to play on the musical equipment.
The park is named after the Fischer family, whose homestead on the property dates back to 1946.
In January 2007, the Fischer family sold 55 acres to the city and gifted three acres to the New Braunfels Parks Foundation. Subsequently, the city purchased an additional four acres for a total of 62 acres to be developed into Fischer Park.
In addition to the playground, the park features two fishing ponds, both of which are designated as Texas Parks and Wildlife community fishing lakes, picnic facilities, an outdoor amphitheater, a nature education center and gift shop, an archaeology dig, kayak rental, a monarch butterfly waystation, two miles of greenway trails and a splash pad.
