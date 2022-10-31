Members of the military, police officers and firefighters received an upgrade to their usual work attire Thursday night when they exchanged camo, button-ups and fireproof gear for bras made of sequins, feathers and glitter.
The daring fashion choices sported by the models was all for a good cause.
Every year the event Bras for a Cause seeks to raise breast cancer awareness and money to benefit Pink Warrior Advocates by auctioning decorated bras modeled by men in uniform.
For its 11th year, Bras for a Cause raised $123,000 for the New Braunfels nonprofit working to support and empower those diagnosed with breast cancer while providing informational, emotional and financial assistance.
Since 2015 the organization has awarded over $450,000 in grants to those in treatment in the Hill Country area thanks to events like Bras for a Cause.
“It keeps serving the local community because the money that is raised tonight stays in this community and it helps women with transportation, groceries, rent, medical bills, mammograms and chemo kits — all kinds of stuff,” said Melissa Elizondo, Bras for a Cause co-chair.
Held at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, Bras for a Cause welcomed a crowd of about 650 people, including those fighting breast cancer, survivors, sponsors and family members — and some only there for the evening’s entertainment.
Before the main event guests were treated to a catered dinner and paid tribute to those fighting breast cancer, survivors and those who lost their battle with the disease.
When the stage lights dimmed the show began.
With a single spotlight trained on a man somewhere in the sea of guests, attendees eagerly watched him approach the stage toward a woman wearing a pink dress.
It wasn’t until the opening notes to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” started that guests realized what was happening.
The couple broke out into the iconic dance from “Dirty Dancing” complete with Patrick Swayze’s infamous leap off the stage and the cinematic lift performed by the film’s main characters.
Once the performers exited the stage, the event’s master of ceremonies, Tiffany Mayne, stepped out to get the party started.
Eleven unique bras were fashioned by event sponsors and 10 moved down the runway to show them off.
Attendees cheered and flocked to the edge of the runway to admire the men wearing bras adorned with shades of blue and purple beading and works of wearable art with metallic party decorations topped with rainbow feathers.
One outfit captured the attention of the crowd when the wearer sporting a red sequined bra with a matching crimson cape attached by ribbon untied the cape to reveal towering butterfly wings.
Many left their best dance moves out on the floor with some even turning the runway into a stage production.
One performer stepped out as a janitor casually singing into his mop to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” before removing his shirt to reveal a bra resembling a homecoming mum. Before his time on stage came to an end, he had taken on the persona of a cowboy, and finished the routine with a passionate dance to Cher’s “Believe.”
Austin firefighter Brian Jameson is no stranger to strutting his stuff on the stage for a worthy cause.
“It was a bet originally — it was me making a comment that I would do anything for the tatas,” Jameson said. “Now here I am — so now I am doing anything for the tatas.”
Jameson has gotten down in a peacock bra, one resembling snowy weather and a tribute to Superwoman.
For his fourth time around, the firefighter rocked a golden bra decorated with strands of pearls and angel wings, which he paired with his fireman’s hat and aviators.
“It brings so much awareness,” Jameson said. “There’s so many people that show up and they spend so much money a year to support all these women that are in tough times, and that’s what it’s about.”
First time model Jason Venzant with the Austin Fire Department bravely took the plunge twice — once wearing an ode to German culture.
The red and white checkered bra was embroidered with lace and attached with dangling ornaments such as beer and sausage, which Venzant accessorized with lederhosen.
Like Jameson, Venzant was up for anything to raise awareness.
“I have some friends who I got to know that are affected by breast cancer … so I felt like this was a chance to give back and do my part,” Venzant said. “I’m down for whatever it takes.”
Before each performance videos were shown of the remarkable women who fought breast cancer, those still fighting the disease, and some who lost their lives to remind everyone why they were there.
Bras for a Cause will return for another year of dazzling designs, survivor stories and killer dance moves Oct. 26, 2023.
