Between the start of NB Housing Partners’ First Footing program in February 2021 and November 2022, the organization has serviced 409 individuals.
Moreover, 19,599 nights of shelter in that period were provided.
The First Footing program leased motel space locally in order to service those experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of experiencing homelessness. Although around 30 people are serviced daily, demand may rise to almost 50 individuals on cold nights. Along with arranging a safe place to stay, the staff is available 24/7.
It’s reported that 74% of those sheltered lived in the community for at least six months, with the median being 3.5 years and the average being 13.2 years.
The program offers services to help support its participants, such as recovering identification documents, reestablishing benefit income and establishing employment. Moreover, the program partnered with Hill Country MHDD for behavioral health services and Acacia Medical Mission for physical healthcare services.
First Footing has helped with getting 139 identification documents for individuals who need them for housing or employment. Additionally, 120 people were connected to housing or long-term support by the program.
Some individuals served by the program include parents, grandparents and even veterans.
When looking at the demographics of those being served, 18% are female, while 84% are male. The majority of individuals tend to be from ages 20 to 59, while 11% were over 60 and 4% were under 20.
Because the program focuses on couples and single men, families and single women are directed to Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels and the Crisis Center of Comal County when possible. Younger individuals are referred to Connections Individual and Family Services.
NB Housing Partners Executive Director Kellie Stallings said that people who experience homelessness all share something in common; they all struggle with their present circumstances and need help to get back up.
Economic and social reasons can be some factors as to why an individual may now be experiencing homelessness. For instance, a rise in housing costs without enough affordable housing in a community or wages not meeting these financial demands can become an issue for individuals and families.
These issues can be further exacerbated by personal factors such as disabilities, substance use, mental issues, poor credit, financial debt, grief, past trauma, domestic violence and disease.
Furthermore, individuals might be uncertain about seeking help due to the negative stigma that surrounds homelessness.
The staff at First Footing saw that, at intake, 57 people were employed, while 116 became employed after getting shelter. Eighty-five people were connected to at least one source of benefit income by the program.
The next phase of the First Footing program will soon be entered by NB Housing Partners after entering a 25-year agreement with the City of New Braunfels to lease the previous fire station, located at 4120 Loop 337, as a permanent facility.
The building will also act as a cold-weather shelter room to protect those from extreme weather conditions.
NB Housing Partners is also partnering with the Salvation Army to buy land that can be used for faith-based activities, to expand homeless prevention support, and to have transitional housing for families or individuals who experience housing insecurity and need more time and aid to sustain housing at the market-value rental costs.
Tax-deductible donations can be dropped off or mailed at 801 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
For more information about donating to NB Housing Partners or regarding the program, call 830-606-9526 or email admin@nbhousingpartners.org .
