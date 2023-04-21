For months, residents have listened to dozens of campaign speeches and driven past hundreds of yard signs for local candidates.
Now, local voters will start heading to the polls on Monday, April 24.
Early voting begins Monday for New Braunfels city offices, local school board positions, and several bond propositions.
Early voting ends on Tuesday, May 2, and Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
Comal County will host early voting at the following locations:
— Comal County Elections Office (Main Location): 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130.
— Comal County Offices, Goodwin Annex, Training Room, 1297 Church Hill, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
— Comal County Offices, Bulverde Annex, JP #2 Courtroom, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde, TX 78163.
— Garden Ridge City Hall, Municipal Courtroom, 9400 Municipal Pkwy, Garden Ridge, TX 78266.
— Mammen Family Public Library, Room A, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde, TX 78163.
— St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain Dr., Canyon Lake, TX 78133.
In New Braunfels, voters will choose a new mayor.
City Council seats for District 5 and 6 are also on the ballot.
Candidates are vying for election to the New Braunfels Independent School District board of trustees in the at-large and District 4 races.
New Braunfels voters will also decide on three bond propositions totaling $140 million for transportation, Mission Hill Park improvements, and a southeast library branch.
Comal Independent School District voters will elect a board trustee for Single-Member District 4.
CISD voters will also decide whether or not to approve three bond propositions totaling about $634.6 million for new facilities, building updates, campus safety and technology.
The Herald-Zeitung has recently published articles about individual races and bond proposals, as well as candidate forums and debates.
All early voting locations will have the following hours:
April 24-28: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 29: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
May 1 and 2: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The League of Women Voters of Comal Area has published a nonpartisan online voters guide.
The website lwvcomal.org/voting features recorded forums with the local candidates, as well as important dates and information on how to vote by mail.
Voters can also visit Vote411.org to learn what will be on their individual ballot.
The Comal County Republican Party headquarters has sample ballots and voting information available at its office at 265 Landa Street in New Braunfels, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Comal County Democrats has election information online at democratsofcomal.org and at their headquarters at 1592 W San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
Applications for ballot by mail must be received by the end of business on Tuesday, April 25.
The Comal County Elections Office website has sample ballots, precinct maps, and more information at www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.