To no one’s surprise, Comal County Commissioners on Tuesday clamped down on aerial fireworks prior to the July 4 holiday sales period, which won’t feature skyrockets attached to sticks and missiles with fins because of the extremely dry conditions.
“It’s ridiculous right now — I can’t remember when it’s been this dry for this long,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said.
County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said those two offerings will be banned when the order goes into effect — the same day fireworks sales begin — on June 24.
“Effective June 24, 2022, a person may not sell, detonate, ignite, or in any way use fireworks classified as ‘skyrockets with sticks’ or ‘missiles with fins’ in any portion of the unincorporated areas of Comal County,” the order reads.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said, as always, sales and use of fireworks is prohibited within the city limits of New Braunfels.
“Remember, without a permit, the possession or use of any kind of firework is illegal inside the city limits of New Braunfels,” New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane said. “So, leave the fireworks to the professionals and enjoy the (July 4) show in Landa Park.”
The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index, used to determine forest fire potential based on a system that assigns 100 points to each inch of dry soil depth, averaged 660 of a maximum 800 points on Wednesday. Klabunde said Comal is tacking on seven KBDI points per day and should be approaching 700 by early next week.
Commissioners usually call for bans on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas when the KBDI exceeds 500 points, and the county has been under a traditional burn ban since May 13. It followed one issued on April 18 that superseded the modified ban in place since March 25. The latter was issued during Red Flag Days, in which dozens of grass fires occurred throughout the city and county, fueled by the dead grass that failed to green up since last winter’s hard freezes.
The Texas Local Government Code authorizes commissioner’s courts to adopt orders regulating certain fireworks in county unincorporated areas under drought conditions that Klabunde said are determined by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“According to (that agency), we’re in extreme drought conditions,” Klabunde said during Tuesday morning’s special meeting. “There isn’t any measurable precipitation on the horizon anytime soon — and it will probably stay that way through the holiday.”
Klabunde said he’s contacted fireworks stands on curtailing sales of those aerials, but he said vendors said they aren’t particularly heavy sellers in a range of other fireworks that will be sold between midnight June 24 through midnight July 4.
“We don’t want to limit what can be sold or used during upcoming celebrations,” he said. “Due to the extreme drought and severe fire danger the county is experiencing and for the safety of our citizens and their property, we are restricting the sale and use of rockets with sticks and missiles with fins until the drought conditions no longer exist.”
A person commits an offense if the person knowingly or intentionally violates a prohibition established by the new order, the county says. Offenses are Class C misdemeanors punishable by up to $500 in fines, similar to the burn ban. The fireworks order will remain in effect until the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions no longer exist in Comal County.
For more, check the main county website at www.co.comal.tx.us or call the Comal County Fire Marshal’s office at 830-643-3748.
