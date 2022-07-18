Firefighters representing more than 45 fire departments across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico have converged on New Braunfels this week for the Texas Firefighter Games.
Firefighters will compete in 18 events, including soccer, sand volleyball, sporting clays, powerlifting, bowling, golf and bass fishing at venues across the city.
It’s the first time the event has taken place in New Braunfels since the game’s inception in 1983.
“Our motto is fitness and friendship among firefighters,” said Texas Firefighter Games President Eric Harr, a firefighter for Volente Fire Department near Lake Travis. “These games get us out of the firehouse and into adventure and comradery. Plus, we always want to find a location where our families will have a lot of fun and make memories, too. And New Braunfels was a perfect fit.”
The Texas Firefighters Games is a non-profit organization managed by current and retired firefighter volunteers. More than 1,100 volunteer hours have been dedicated to hosting the games in New Braunfels.
According to the New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau, it’s one of the largest conventions the city has hosted.
“We responded to their request for proposal in 2019,” said Director of Convention Sales and Services Donna Meurin, “And I worked collectively with The Courtyard Marriott-New Braunfels River Village, New Braunfels Parks and Recreation, as well as Schlitterbahn, and many other businesses in town to meet their needs.”
It’s also the first time the games have taken place since 2019. The Texas Firefighter Games were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a long two years, and we are all pumped to see each other, share time together and play in these games,” said Harr.
At the 2019 games in Round Rock, New Braunfels Fire Department Firefighter Adam Sadler encouraged Harr to consider New Braunfels for their games.
“Adam’s recommendation was taken to heart,” Harr said. “His pride in his city runs deep.”
New to the event this year is pickleball, which will be played at Das Rec.
“Registration for the event sold out in about three weeks,” Harr said. “Our firefighters have set up pickleball courts in their firehouses to pass time and keep fit. I can’t wait to see who takes home first place.”
Competitions began Sunday and run through Friday.
Events scheduled for Tuesday include golf, softball, bowling, sporting clays, basketball, darts and cornhole.
Wednesday’s schedule includes bass fishing, golf, archery, horseshoes, basketball and washers.
On tap for Thursday are golf, archery, pickleball, soccer and disc golf.
Friday’s events include soccer and pickleball.
“It is an honor for New Braunfels to host the Texas Firefighter Games and provide fun and respite for the firefighters who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” said Convention and Visitors Bureau Vice President Mallory Hines. “May the best team win.”
For more information and event schedule, visit texasfirefightergames.com.
