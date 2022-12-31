Every time a drop of rain hits the ground in Comal County, Kory Klabunde’s phone starts ringing.
The county fire marshal then explains to inquiring residents that the outdoor burn ban is still on.
“Unfortunately, it takes a significant amount of rain countywide for us to really get a noticeable impact on the drought index,” Klabunde said. “Drizzle and mist just wets the surface, and every time that moisture goes away, we’re right back to where we were.”
Comal County’s burn ban ordinance relies on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index.
The Texas A&M Forest Service uses the index to measure soil moisture and fire potential.
Klabunde understands that some may be frustrated by the fire restrictions.
The current burn ban is the longest he can remember in his nearly 15 years with the office.
The Texas drought map is a patchwork of vastly different drought conditions.
But Comal County still sits at a 516 KBDI index.
“We hear a lot of, ‘Well, Hays County or Guadalupe County doesn’t have a burn ban,’” Klabunde said. “But if you look at the map, that rain is all around us, and we are just sitting in this dry area.”
A county is considered to be in drought when the KBDI reaches 400.
The maximum KBDI of 800 indicates that someone would have to dig about 8 inches into the soil to find any moisture.
Comal County’s outdoor burn ban prohibits any open flames. That means no fire pits, no chimineas, no brush fires and no tiki torches.
The county does allow residents to use BBQ pits that are off the ground, with a lid to contain sparks and flames.
“It has to be for cooking purposes only,” Klabunde said. “Someone can’t just burn their leaves or brush in that barbecue.”
Propane fire pits are allowed under the burn ban.
The devices don’t emit embers or sparks, and most people turn them off quickly to avoid wasting the gas.
The Comal County Commissioners Court must approve outdoor burn bans.
But the County Judge can confer with the fire marshal for a temporary lift of the burn ban if the weather is favorable.
County-wide burn bans in Texas don’t restrict the use of fireworks.
The past few months weren’t quite dry enough for Comal County to ban specific types of fireworks.
As locals prepare to light up the sky this New Year’s holiday, Klabunde advised that people have a “responsible party” present to watch for fires.
“They should also have some sort of water source to put out small fires,” he said. “If they’re using ground fireworks, I would suggest wetting down the area or using them on pavement or gravel. And as always, be safe and follow the directions.”
Firework use is illegal within New Braunfels city limits.
The city’s fire marshal office will be on patrol during the holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.