First responders across Comal County are working to keep up with rapid growth, representatives from local emergency service districts and the New Braunfels Fire Department told the County Commission on Thursday.
“We’re moving from rural and wild land to more small communities, and that creates challenges,” said Jim Solomon, vice president of Comal County Emergency Services District No. 6 in the county’s southwest region.
All the emergency service districts face similar obstacles.
The task of recruiting and retaining paramedics mirrors a nationwide issue.
Vehicle parts and equipment deliveries are often delayed because of supply chain hiccups.
And the county has limited options for buying land.
But first responders must add even more to their repertoire as residents and visitors flock to the area.
Deborah Kruciak, president of ESD No. 5 in western Comal County, said that the district is adding more tactical rescue training.
“We’re seeing more calls for rescues out of the caves,” Kruciak said. “Those new residents and visitors, they’re trying to go spelunking and they’re getting stuck. So our guys are being trained to go down and help with that.”
The number of calls in the county’s ESD No. 5 rose nearly 6% from 2021 to 2022.
The region saw the biggest spike in wildfire calls — up from 92 incidents in 2021 to 167 in 2022.
“If we don’t get some rain, it’s going to be another tough season for us,” Kruciak said.
The district has worked for years to find land for a station to better serve the growing region.
No one was willing to sell.
The district finally bought 10 acres to build a temporary station just west of Blanco Road.
The new location has reduced response times for local fire and EMS calls.
Emergency Services District No. 7 serves several housing developments outside the New Braunfels city limits, including Veramendi and Mayfair.
New Braunfels Fire Department assistant chief Matthew Bushnell said that the district accounted for about 9% of the city’s total calls in 2022.
“That ESD is probably our fastest growing response area,” Bushnell said.
Calls increased by about 8% in the district last year.
The requests included nearly 700 EMS calls, 92 vehicle accidents, 5 structure fires and nearly 400 other incidents such as downed powerlines and wildland fires.
NBFD is building a new fire station near the New Braunfels Utilities site on FM306.
The new station aims to improve response times to places like the River Chase development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.