A Saturday afternoon fire that destroyed two homes and damaged a third in the Hill Top Drive area of Canyon Lake is under investigation officials said.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS responded to the 700 block of Hill Top Dr. for a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and arrived to find two homes on fire, Chief Robert Mikel said.
"Despite best efforts, those two homes were completely destroyed," Mikel said. "A third home was saved, but sustained fire damage to the deck and a few windows."
Mikel said high winds fanned the flames and contributed to their rapid spread and that firefighters were also hampered after electrical power lines came down and blocked the road and firefighters' access to the area.
Mikel said the Comal County Fire Marshal is handling the investigation and that damage estimates haven't yet been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.