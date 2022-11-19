Q: We have a Texas red oak tree that is 10 years old but has quit growing.
An arborist visited the tree this fall to make an assessment, and recommended we have it replaced with a new tree.
He says its vascular system was girdled by use of the string mower and will not recover.
Is that a reasonable diagnosis and action to take?
It seems very drastic. Isn’t there a less drastic option?
A: It is not unusual for a tree to be damaged by improper use of the string mower with a resultant girdling that makes the tree unable to transport nutrients or water in the tree’s vascular system and reduces the growth rate of the tree to an unacceptably low level.
The best response is often to replace the damaged tree and prevent similar damage to the replacement tree.
Q: Which lawn grass variety has the most shade tolerance? Is there a significance difference between St Augustine and zoysia varieties?
A: In the list including St Augustine grass, zoysia, Bermuda grass and buffalo grass, St Augustine grass has the most shade tolerance, and Zoysia grass is the second most shade tolerant. Bermuda and buffalo grass are full sun species.
Promoters of some of the St Augustine varieties claim that their favorite variety has more shade tolerance than other selections , but it would be hard to prove any major difference.
Q: What is the issue with growing leaf lettuce? This is the second year that we have not been successful in getting the seed to germinate. The lettuce is Crawford lettuce and we shared it with our neighbor who has had not had the same problem. We think the only difference in our planting technique was that we planted our seed 2 weeks earlier than he did both years.
A: The two weeks earlier could be an issue if the weather changed from the hot days to cooler weather but the usual issue with lettuce is that the seed has to be placed on the surface of the row and cannot be covered by soil. It is not too late to plant more lettuce seed, wet the row and lay the seed on the surface to see if that was the problem.
Q: Some kind of woodpecker and mockingbirds are laying waste to our tomato crop this fall. How can we protect the fruit?
A: It usually works pretty well to wrap the tomato cage with a fabric such as Insulate. You can also protect a good portion of the crop just by picking the tomatoes once they reach full size and show a color change. They would finish ripening in the house out of reach of the birds.
Q: What is the tough modern rose that produces the light pink flower that is cut flower quality but does not require spraying for pests and diseases? It supposedly even has a light fragrance.
A: You are describing Belinda’s Dream Rose. It is very attractive and easy to grow!
