Q: What causes blossom end rot of tomatoes? Can I prevent it?
A: Blossom End Rot is caused by a break in the calcium availability to the plant because water availability is not steady. Adding calcium does not usually reduce Blossom End Rot, but it helps to make sure the tomatoes don’t dry out between watering. Weather is an important factor, too. If the plant is growing aggressively in response to weather modifications, it may cause blossom end rot. Some tomato varieties are also more susceptible, and growing the plants in small containers also seems to contribute to the problem.
Q: We have several bird baths, and they are heavily used by many species of birds. Is it a problem if algae grow in the birdbaths or do we need to clean it out every day?
A: It is best in the long run if the algae population is controlled by rinsing and occasional treatment with vinegar, but it is not a major issue. My bird baths grow algae, but the birds still seem to relish the water.
Q: We have used tatuma squash this spring instead of regular summer squash to prevent attacks by the vine borers. It is working great. I have related the success to my local nursery, but he still does not offer Tatuma on his seed rack. Why is he so stubborn?
A: Gardeners like regular summer squash even if it is susceptible to vine borers and it is not always easy to add new seed selections to the rack, especially in a small part of a wholesaler’s area. We’ll just have to keep buying Tatuma seed from online outlets until demand is high enough for our local retailers to connect with a willing wholesale supplier.
Q: It took us awhile because of the freezes last winter to get our sweet peas to grow, but they are wonderful now with the bright colors and fragrance. How long will the last this summer?
A: Depending how fast the weather turns hot, they will probably last through June. Have you been able to use them for cut flowers in addition to being displayed in the flower garden?
