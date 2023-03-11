Q: Are there any vines that the deer do not eat?
A: Among those that I am familiar with are trumpet creeper, star jasmine, Carolina jessamine, wisteria, and butterfly vine. The butterfly vine is the most desirable in my opinion because of attractive blooms and seed pods.
It is aggressive enough to fill a trellis, but it won’t take over the neighborhood. The jessamine is a leaner, rather than a climbing vine.
Q: Is it best to grow zinnias from seeds or from transplants?
A: I like both techniques equally well. Using transplants results in quick blooms, while seeds are easy to grow and allow you to grow many of the selections that are not usually available as transplants.
California Giants are one of the favorite seeded selections. If you plant Dreamland transplants you get access to especially compact and colorful blooms. They are a good variety to allow to drop its own seeds.
The resultant plants show considerable differentiation but are a favorite nectar source for pollinators.
Q: Is it worthwhile to collect seedlings from mulberries, hackberries and other species to plant on a vacant lot to produce seeds and berries for the birds and other wildlife?
A: It is usually not necessary to transplant mulberry or hackberry seedlings.
It is true that they produce favorite wildlife food, but it is usually more necessary to keep them under control with your pruning tools and Cut Vine and Stump Killer than it is necessary to transplant them.
Q: I am new to gardening in this area. Which are the best tomatoes to grow for taste?
A: That used to be a tough question, because the difference in taste between tomato varieties used to depend on factors like timing of harvest and personal preferences.
Those factors are still important, but I think there is a general consensus that the best-tasting tomato selections are Ruby Crush and BHN 968. The two varieties taste different; Ruby Crush is sweeter and BHN 968 is more tart, but they both rate high through many taste tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.