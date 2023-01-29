Some rain is forecast for the end of January, but gardeners will still face dry soil unless we receive several one-inch-plus rains and get back on the normal average.
We get an opportunity to plant and support a few more winter vegetables, but by mid-March, we will be back planting warm weather vegetables such as tomatoes, green beans and squash.
Most years we are able to plant a last crop of broccoli in early February along with more carrots, beets, radishes, lettuce, Swiss chard, kale and English peas.
Lots of veggies were flattened by the Christmas week freezes, including cauliflower, but you probably still have onions, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, collards, rutabagas, turnips, and carrots growing towards maturity.
If you have wildflowers planted, the blue curl and rain lilies are probably doing well, along with any bluebonnets you have been able to water. But between the Christmas freezes and dry soil, old reliables like larkspur and poppies have not prospered.
It is hard to believe that they won’t eventually germinate and just have a late crop, but it remains to be seen.
In the flower garden, the snapdragons are performing as we expect. The stems and new foliage are emerging from the freeze-killed foliage.
I expect they will be blooming again by the end of this month and be decorative until Easter.
Unfortunately, the stocks at both the garden and wholesale production level seem to be nonexistent. Rely on pansies, dianthus, and violas in the sunny part of the garden to continue blooming. Retail nurseries also seem to have good supplies of alyssum.
There is still time to produce a crop of sweet peas if you get the seed in early in February. In the shade, the cyclamen were also killed in the freeze, but the primula fared well.
You may have some that survived the freeze, but if not, the retail nurseries seem to have a good supply blooming now, with expectations that it will last until May.
Many San Antonio-area lawns are very confused. Some of the best looking lawns are lush green from a growth of winter weeds such as rescue grass or annual blue grass.
If the grassy weeds are growing in your flower garden or shrub border, you have the option of applying a contact herbicide such as Grass-be-Gone or Poast, but one of the best options is to just keep it mowed.
If the weed in the lawn is a broadleaf plant like bedstraw or chickweed, you can apply a contact herbicide for broadleafs such as Weed Free-Zone.
Take the time to determine which weeds you have, and check that against the label, identifying the targeted weeds of the various contact options.
It is a good time to plant shade trees, as long as you recognize how dry the soil is and water them generously.
To help you select a good tree variety and to receive a rebate if you are a CPS customer, visit their Shade Tree Rebate Website.
Gardening Q&A
Q: I notice that you include Mexican sycamore on your list of recommended shade trees. My neighbors have Mexican sycamore, and I hate them! Why would anyone want a tree that produces so many large leaves and has a garish colored trunk and branches? They also outgrow every other tree in the neighborhood, so we end up being dominated by Mexican sycamore.
A: As I suspect you know based on the fact that your neighbors plant them, many gardeners and homeowners like the characteristics of Mexican sycamore. In addition to being showy, the species is drought- and pest-resistant.
Q: What is the peach variety that you and Dr. Parsons describe on your radio show as having the spectacular blooms? Is it true that it also produces high-quality fruit?
A: I believe the selection that you are mentioning is the “Red Baron.” Its blooms are truly magnificent. Dr Parsons has mentioned production of a worthwhile fruit, but none of the “Red Barons” that I have grown through the years has ever borne any fruit that I can remember!
Q: We are heartbroken because the poppies and larkspur that had germinated in our vacant field were all killed back by the Christmas week freeze. Is there any chance that some of the reserve seed spread in the soil will still bloom?
A: It rained last week, so maybe some of the reserve seed will germinate, but they can be unpredictable. It’s hard to believe that larkspurs won’t find their way to germinate and bloom, even if most early plants died.
Q: When should I cut back the freeze-killed esperanza stems? They look like they froze to the ground.
A: There are several advantages to leaving the dead stems in place as long as possible, so be patient. The dead stems provide some insulation to protect new growth and root base from additional freeze damage. The dead stems are also valuable cover for our resident and migrating birds, plus they provide a place for the birds to hunt for seeds and insects. It is advisable to cut the killed stems back at ground level when the new stems emerge.
Q: Is it worthwhile to replant broccoli now?
A: Yes, broccoli transplants placed in the garden now usually do a good job of producing a crop.
