The guessing game is finally over because the candidates for city council and school board are in.
NB City Council
Four names will appear on the ballot for the mayoral seat: Neal Linnartz, Edward Martinez Jr., George Green and Michael Alexander French. The current mayor, Rusty Brockman, did not file an application to appear on the election ballot.
There are still two candidates contending for the District 5 council seat. Mary Ann Labowski will go against Bently C. Paiz in this upcoming election. Current councilmember Jason Hurta did not file an application to appear on the election ballot.
District 6 has four individuals vying for the seat on city council. Incumbent James Blakey will be on the ballot alongside Pete Dillon, April Ryan and Steven Voges.
During the city council meeting on Monday, the final reading of an ordinance to order a regular election in New Braunfels on May 6 was approved.
Additionally, a resolution to discuss and approve calling a special election on May 6 for a bond election in New Braunfels was approved.
On the bond election ballot, three propositions will be present for a total of around $140 million.
Proposition A is the largest proposition with a total of around $99 million for transportation projects.
Proposition B is around $12 million for phase two of the Mission Hill Park project.
Proposition C is around $29 million for the southeast library branch project.
School boards
In the race to claim the open seats on the New Braunfels ISD school board, the at-large position attracted three candidates, including a New Braunfels High School teen looking to break age barriers.
Joining high school student Falon Cochran is a long-term New Braunfels resident, who has a rich family history associated with the city — Kimberly Goodwin — and former educator Bill Lewis.
The candidate elected will only serve out a two-year term.
The open seat for District 2 is locked in for incumbent Nancy York. District 4 incumbent John E. Tucker will be challenged by Jackie Sanders.
Comal ISD is attempting to fill the District 3 and District 4 seats for a three-year term.
As the only candidate to file, current Board President Jason York, who represents District 3, will remain in office.
Board Secretary Russell Garner is up for reelection after filing for candidacy earlier this month to defend his District 4 seat.
Garner is set to run against small businessman Garrison G. Maurer, who intends to run to improve teacher pay and focus on responsible spending.
That’s not all.
Earlier this week the board moved to call a bond election to address the growth in the district, modernize technology, such as safety and security systems, and hone in some gaps in campus facilities.
Broken into three propositions, residents will get the chance to prioritize some of these projects included in the 2023 bond worth a combined total of $634.6 million, which poses no change to the tax rate, when they cast their votes.
With the approaching election, eligible voters have until Thursday, April 6 to register.
Early voting begins on Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2. The final day to cast ballots is Saturday, May 6.
For more information on the upcoming election visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm .
