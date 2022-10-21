Monday nights will no longer be filled with the satisfaction of stamping numbers on a card or calling out the word “bingo” in a state of triumph.
After decades of hosting bingo, the Knights of Columbus board voted to end its bingo nights, effectively shutting down the last charitable game in New Braunfels.
The board voted to retire bingo in September after deciding the game was no longer profitable and believed there were better uses for the venue that would allow them to give more to local nonprofits.
“We feel that there’s other things that we could do with our property and our building that could bring us more profit with less headaches,” said Tim Kolbe, the president of Knights of Columbus New Braunfels chapter.
It wasn’t until the Knights met in October that the board decided it would discontinue bingo at the end of the month.
“There’s no reason to keep going if you’re not making any money,” Kolbe said.
Kolbe attributes the loss in revenue to the decrease in participation along with the costs associated with running the game, which have gone up over the years.
Another thing working against the Knights is the decline in volunteers needed to run the game each week.
“We just haven’t been able to find that volunteer to do it,” said Henry Hull, a member of the Knights. “We’ve had them for years, but sometimes those volunteers just die away.”
Henry Hull has been volunteering to help run bingo for the last 20 years and devotes one night a month to keep the game going.
“I do it because I like to be around the workers — my brother Knights — and I like being with all these people — it makes them happy,” Hull said. “It’s like a big family … you kind of get to know them on a personal level.”
After 20 years of bingo, Hull is sad to see it go and will miss interacting with the people who make volunteering special.
Ending bingo was not a unanimous decision.
“I think it hurts the community more than they think,” said Paul E. Davies II, who has served as bingo chairperson for the last 10 years. “It’s not about the money we raised. We raise a ton of money in Wurstfest parking and all the other venues we have. This is more (about) a social atmosphere.”
Davies opposed to stopping bingo — something many in the community look forward to each week, and at times, the only reason they leave their homes.
“They lose an outlet,” Davies said. “Some of these people can’t get out. This is the only place they go because they feel safe.”
The bingo chairperson has gotten to know the regular crowd over the last few years and says losing bingo is like losing family.
Like Davies, the players are also having to leave some of the bonds and friendships forged while playing the game behind.
“This is a place where a lot of old people (gather) — this is their outlet, their only fun thing they may do for a whole week,” Joan Smith said. “This is the fun time where you meet new people, you gain new friendships … I’ve got to know a lot of people in here that I would probably never known before.”
Smith has been coming to Knights of Columbus Hall on Mondays for over a decade and often sits with the same group of friends at the same table every time she comes.
As the last charitable bingo game in New Braunfels, many of its loyal players will be without a venue to carry on their weekly tradition of seeing friends.
“It’s gonna really be very difficult for them to find anything that they would have as much fun, and a lot of them are handicapped — they can’t go further away,” Smith said.
Halloween night will serve as the last call for bingo at Knights of Columbus Hall and mark the end of an era for charitable bingo in New Braunfels.
