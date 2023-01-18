At Texas Frightmare Weekend in 2017, a new horror icon lurked around the convention. A figure dressed in grimy battered work clothes and donning a porcine mask grabbed the attention of those in attendance.
The individual is Hogman, who wasn’t an actual horror character at the time.
Actor, writer and filmmaker William Instone wrote the movie “Butchers Bluff” along with Renfield Rasputin; the film is co-directed by Instone and Matt Rifley.
“Butchers Bluff” is an ’80s style slasher film that follows a group of Austin film students who venture to a fictional small town in Texas to make their thesis film on an urban legend, the Hogman, who is said to be the reason behind why more than 28 people are missing.
Before Instone created Hogman, along with the movie “Butchers Bluff,” Instone had tried to break into the music scene in Austin.
“I am a failed musician, to tell you the truth,” Instone said. “I moved to Austin from a small town called Marble Falls and came here with these ambitions to get in a band and become a rock star. I started playing music when I was about 11 and got here and got the cold reality that being in a band is like being in a marriage, and things just didn’t work out.”
Along with enjoying music as a child, Instone also enjoyed writing and had an active imagination; when he was 18 years old, Instone learned how to write scripts.
Around 2007, Instone started to write a story and realized that many movies were being filmed with video cameras instead of the more expensive alternative, film. This helped Instone recognize that making a film could be plausible.
By 2009, he decided to self-finance the film, gathering $4,000, and finished writing the story.
“It’s called “Jon”…and it was a feature film,” Instone said. “[The] very first film that I wrote, directed, edited, acted, casted — did everything. We had a three-person crew, and it took me four years to finish it, and that’s pretty much how everything started. Once that film came out, it started hitting film festivals. I just never stopped.”
Instone continued to act and make short films but started working on the Script for Butchers Bluff around the mid-2010s. Instone didn’t want to write an elevated horror with a message but wanted to pull inspiration from horror movies he watched as a child in the 1980s.
“I don’t have a message,” Instone said. “Let’s just enjoy the film, enjoy the story. Try to either put yourself in the person’s place and think about what it would be like if you were in that place, but there’s no message behind it other than maybe don’t go in the woods looking for a killer.”
With only a story outline and character in mind, Instone dressed up as Hogman and went to horror conventions to test the waters for interest. The Hogman’s mask is another nod to horror icons of the ’80s.
“A lot of people that don’t know “Friday the 13th” Jason Vorhees originally wore a bag on his head, a burlap sack…then Leatherface of Texas Chainsaw Massacre wore human skin on his face,” Instone said. “We combined the two together, and we put leather over the burlap sack. And then, we made it look like the shape of a hog; we used real pig tusks and real pig ears.”
According to Instone, people walked up to him asking about what movie the character was from. Without having a completed script, Instone told people Hogman was the newest horror icon.
Instone and his team financed the film through online crowdfunding from horror fans and planned to start filming in April 2020.
A couple of days before they planned to film, shutdowns due to COVID-19 began. This pushed the schedule back to July 31. With limitations such as the pandemic and a small crew, the film took nearly two years to finish.
New Braunfels would play a role of its own in these two years, with it being one of the filming locations.
The script called for a lake and a house, so they initially looked for an Airbnb in the Canyon Lake area. However, the team found a home in the New Braunfels that was a perfect fit; it was by a river and included a serendipitous bluff in the backyard.
Additionally, New Braunfels is the home of the lead actress, Paige Steakley, and allowed her the convenience of commuting a short distance.
Since filming has concluded, numerous screenings of “Butchers Bluff” have been conducted. On Feb. 18, there will be two screenings at the EVO Creekside theater. After the first screening sold out, there was a demand for a second screening.
“The very first time I showed it to an audience, I was a nervous wreck,” Instone said. “We had a standing ovation at the end. There was 200 people at the Alamo Drafthouse…[it] was sold out.”
Those interested in following along with updates regarding “Butchers Bluff” or are interested in catching screenings can do so through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/388493615173478 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.