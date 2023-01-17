With candidate filing set to open Wednesday, New Braunfels, Comal County and Guadalupe County residents are one step closer to finding out who will be on the ballot to fill open positions on school boards and city council this May.
NB City Council
The mayoral seat along with the seats for Districts 5 and 6 are slated to be on the ballot this May.
Current New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman entered office in May 2020, having run unopposed. His election followed his departure from his position as vice president of economic development at the chamber of commerce, a position he held for a little over 16 years.
Councilmember Jason Hurta currently represents District 5 and entered office in May 2020. He replaced previous Mayor Pro Tem and Councilmember Wayne Peters.
Bently Paiz, the 18-year-old president of the Comal Young Democrats, announced his intention to run for the District 5 seat in November.
District 6 is currently represented Councilmember James Blakey, who entered office in May 2020. He took the place of previous Councilmember Leah Garcia.
School board
Three seats are up for grabs on the New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees, including trustee at-large.
In August the board announced the departure of NBISD Board President Wes Clark, who had served on the board since 2013 and was reelected last May.
The vacancy left behind by Clark left the board with two options to fill it — hold a special election or appoint someone to fill the position.
Rather than hold a special election, the board opted to appoint board veteran David Heefner after he retired last year to replace Clark knowing he had no intention of running again.
The District 4 trustee spot, which is currently held by John E. Tucker, who has served on the board since 2020, is also up for grabs.
The District 2 trustee seat held by Vice President Nancy York also hangs in the balance.
At this time none of the current board members have publicly expressed running for reelection.
Those who sit on the board will find themselves working toward rebranding the district following the decision to make the new high school and feeder schools’ mascot the Dragons.
There are only two seats open in May for the Comal ISD school board, including the District 3 seat, which President Jason York currently fills.
Lastly, Secretary Russell S. Garner, who represents District 4, has the option to defend his seat.
The last day to file for open positions for New Braunfels City Council and Comal and New Braunfels ISD school boards is Friday, February 17.
The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 6 and early voting kicks off Monday, April 24 with results due to start coming in on Election Day, Saturday, May 6.
