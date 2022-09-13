A National Hispanic Heritage Month event returned for its second year — this time at The Sophienburg Museum & Archives for a celebration of culture, dancing and music with a powerful message at its core — preserving family lineage.
The theme for this year’s Fiestas Patrias Saturday was the history of Hispanic burial sites in New Braunfels, which was presented in an exhibit highlighting aging grave markers and how they were identified.
“We just want to promote the history, and the importance of saving the history because if we don’t do it (for) your own family, then nobody’s gonna get it,” researcher Sylvia Segovia said.
Segovia and several other researchers dug through records such as birth and death certificates, newspapers and photographs to piece together the lives of those slowly being erased by faded tombstones to rebuild their histories.
Researchers on the project, which was brought on by the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, found graves of Hispanic descendants in five city cemeteries — some in non-Hispanic cemeteries, which Segovia says is a misconception.
“What we wanted to show at this event was how early on and what cemetery they’re in, and that they did get buried in the city cemeteries, not just the two Hispanic cemeteries,” Segovia said.
By showcasing their work in an exhibit, which included a list of Hispanic descendants at each cemetery site for those in attendance to look through, the group was hoping to inspire existing generations to document their histories.
“This is all about trying to get people to be encouraged to write their family history, or do something regarding their family, and housing that here in the archive for the future if anybody ever wants to come and research,” Segovia said.
The importance of preserving history ties in with the significance of National Hispanic Heritage Month — a month dedicated to celebrating the Hispanic roots of American citizens, and their ancestors who helped build the nation.
If not for the involvement of two Mexican families — the Garzas and the Veramendis, who sold the land to German settlers — New Braunfels wouldn’t be what it is today.
With its mixed German and Hispanic heritage and culture, New Braunfels has something to celebrate.
Originally held at the Westside Community Center, Fiestas Patrias kicked off the event with the reveal of a community mural representing the two heritages living together in New Braunfels.
Following the opening festivities, several performers took the stage to express Hispanic culture and stories through traditional song and dance.
Performances included ballet folklorica with dancers from Compania de Danza Folklorica, a special dance from Cristabel West with castanets — a percussion instrument used in Spanish culture — and conjunto music by Darren Prieto y sus Amigos.
While audience members enjoyed entertainment celebrating the pride of Hispanic heritage, attendees took part in cultural crafts inspired by the year’s theme of cemeteries.
Crafts included clay crosses decorated with stones mirroring those seen on headstones, and created bracelets with shells, which are often placed on gravestones by those who had a familial connection to the deceased.
There was also special attention made toward the significance of butterflies in Hispanic culture with crafting the winged creature — a symbol of freedom and letting go of those who died.
Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15, which celebrates the anniversary of independence for countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala with several independence days for other Latin American countries occurring throughout the month before wrapping up Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.