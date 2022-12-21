The New Braunfels plaza lit up with a bright Menorah on Tuesday night as the local Jewish community gathered to celebrate Hanukkah.
Rabbi Ari Weingarten gave a blessing and lit the candles.
“The lesson we learn from Hannukah is that we need to share the light, and it doesn’t diminish anything of the original light,” he said. “In life, when you give and you help, it doesn’t take away from your own self. You only bring more light to others.”
The event was hosted by the Rohr Chabad Center of San Marcos, which serves the Hill Country’s Jewish community.
Event attendees sang Jewish songs and snacked on latkes, donuts and applesauce. Children decorated coloring pages and played dreidel.
The tops have Hebrew letters on all four sides and began as a game for Jewish children to hide their religious studies from Greek rulers.
Audrey Meins, 11, said she’s been excited about Hanukkah for weeks. Her dark blue sweater is adorned with a twinkling menorah.
“I love opening presents,” Meins said. “And don’t forget about the food!”
Meins especially loves eating latkes.
The family serves the potato pancakes with sour cream, guacamole and salsa, said Meins’ grandmother Suzy MacDougald, who helped organize Tuesday’s event.
She’s learned a simpler way to prepare the tasty treat.
“Everybody tries the frying pan — oil everywhere, and it’s a mess,” she said. “Get frozen hash browns and bake them on a baking sheet. You’ll thank me later.”
The Rohr Chabad center has also hosted Menorah lightings this week in San Marcos and Wimberley.
Some men and boys at the New Braunfels lighting wore the traditional yarmulke.
Others donned cowboy hats, like event organizer David Shear.
The Bastrop resident said the annual holiday reminds him to do good for others.
“I was not observant for much of my adult life,” Shear said. “Everything changed when I met this community. They will help you make yourself better.”
Hanukkah dates back to ancient Jerusalem.
The Jewish people had lived under Greek rule that suppressed their religious traditions.
When the Jews rededicated the temple, they found a jug of pure oil to light the six-foot-tall Menorah.
There was only enough oil for one night. But the supply lasted for eight days.
Every year, the Jewish community celebrates that miracle with the eight-day Festival of Lights.
The crowd on Tuesday night sang the Hebrew hymn “Maoz Tzur / Rock of Ages.”
The song speaks of God’s “saving power … amidst the raging foes.”
“And your word broke their sword, when our own strength failed us,” the song reads.
Rabbi Weingarten echoed that message.
“We do our part, and God will do His part,” he said.
