A wholesale food distributor that has maintained federal contracts has entered into an early resolution conciliation agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor, resolving alleged hiring discrimination against 370 female and Black job applicants at its southern Comal County warehouse distribution center, officials said Thursday.
As part of the conciliation agreement with the federal agency, Sysco Central Texas Inc. paid $154,000 in back wages to the affected applicants and agreed to extend job opportunities to eight female and seven Black applicants not selected for the outbound selector position.
The agreement follows a routine compliance evaluation by the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which alleged that from Jan. 5, 2018, through Feb. 17, 2020, the company discriminated against 180 female applicants and 190 Black male applicants when hiring for outbound selector positions.
Federal regulations prohibit federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.
“Sysco Central Texas cooperated with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve these matters and are taking steps to prevent similar issues from happening again,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Southwest Regional Director Melissa Speer in Dallas. “Sysco Central Texas took immediate action to comply with federal hiring and equal employment opportunity laws and to ensure future compliance.”
The company has also agreed to provide training to all employees involved in hiring decisions. It will review and revise its recruitment processes to prevent discrimination.
During the evaluation period, Sysco Central Texas maintained federal contracts with the Department of Defense and the Department of Interior’s bureaus of Indian Affairs and Indian Education.
A subsidiary of the Houston-based Sysco Corp., which sells, markets and distributes food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments, as well as provides equipment to the foodservice and hospitality industries, the Sysco Central Texas distribution center is one of more than 300 operated by the company worldwide.
The company did not immediately respond to a Herald-Zeitung request seeking comment on Thursday afternoon.
In a related matter, Sysco also entered into a separate conciliation agreement with the department to resolve an allegation of hiring discrimination against 135 female applicants and 663 Black male applicants at its North Texas warehouse in Lewisville.
