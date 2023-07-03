New Braunfels has received a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA in order to buy new smoke detectors and smoke detector batteries for the town’s disabled and elderly residents.
According to Ruy Lozano, New Braunfels Fire Chief, this is the first time the fire department was directly awarded a grant from FEMA.
The total funds for the smoke detector program are now at $40,000, with the grant contributing $38,571.42 and the City of New Braunfels providing $1,928.58.
These program funds will be used over two years. The first year will consist of using the funds to purchase 1,500 10-year batteries to replace short-lasting batteries in existing smoke detectors in the residences of individuals with disabilities and homes with elderly citizens.
New Braunfels residents that are 65 years of age or older or residents with disabilities that are interested in participating in the program can do so by emailing smokedetector@newbraunfels.gov or by calling the New Braunfels Fire Department at 830-221-4206.
