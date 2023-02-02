There’s more to the month of February besides chalky antacids masquerading as candy and a box of mystery chocolates — especially in New Braunfels.
This weekend the “Ring of Fire” is much more than a country song — it’s a chili cookoff.
On Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. TSR Texas Ski Ranch will host several chili chefs who will stew and simmer their way to victory in two mouth watering categories — traditional chili master and master of the wild west.
The cookoff will also play host to another spirited competition with wakeboarding.
As if the second annual event wasn’t spicy enough, event goers can enjoy a cornhole tournament, craft drinks, live music and axe throwing.
Sunday, Feb. 5 is jam packed with events that will have residents shopping till they drop or investing time for love.
From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Vicky’s Hinterhof is coming together with Vicky’s Antiques and Upholstery to bring a Golden Hour Market.
The event will host numerous vendors selling everything from handmade goods and accessories.
The family-friendly outing will also have face painting, raffles and food trucks.
On Sunday New Braunfels is redirecting attention to couples — specifically those who are intentionally abandoning their single lives in favor of getting hitched to their better halves.
Whether you’re planning an intimate shindig or an all-out wedding bash the Hill Country Wedding Show is there to help plan for the big day.
The free event held at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. will focus on connecting soon-to-be married couples with the perfect solution to their wedding woes with plenty of vendors along with food and prizes.
On the same note and the same day, the au fiancé’d can head over to The Allen Farmhaus in New Braunfels where wedding bliss awaits.
Those RSVPing to the Dazed and Engaged Open House will have a plethora of vendors in the Austin and San Antonio surrounding areas.
From caterers and bakers to cocktail connoisseurs and photographers — there’s sure to be something to win over even the most disapproving of in-laws during the event starting at 11 a.m.
For a change in pace the New Braunfels Women’s Business Alliance and New Braunfels Chamber is taking over the Civic/Convention Center to host the second annual New Braunfels Women’s Conference.
Purchasing tickets priced from $55 to $65 will grant access to a world of possibilities with networking opportunities and helpful experts on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
For those still in the mood for something spicy head to VFW Post 7110 for another chili cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As if things couldn’t get spicier the VFW is adding salsa to the mix — just hopefully not in the chili.
The biggest game day of the year is afoot at Rockin R River Rides, which is celebrating the pigskin with a Super Bowl bash at the Gruene Light.
The free event will have drinks, the El Arroyo Tex-Mex food truck, yard games and of course — a giant big screen so you can root for the only team that isn’t the Eagles.
Guests can start pre-gaming with live music from Andrew Kreitz from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and football festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m.
For kids, the McKenna Children’s Museum is celebrating its own event of love with a Valentine’s Day Party on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. where they will have drinks, snacks and crafts.
When the flowers have wilted and the chocolate box is empty, New Braunfels residents will do a 180 and celebrate Mardi Gras.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 8:30 at the Moonshine & Ale NB will hold an evening of non-stop festive fun with New Orleans style music for those looking to celebrate in style.
