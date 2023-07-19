A New Braunfels man was arrested earlier this month after the FBI learned that he allegedly offered to pay $27,000 for the murder of a Comal County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to federal court documents.
Dillon Scott Dees, age 33, is accused of using “interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.”
Court documents list Dees as having a New Braunfels residence.
An FBI special agent wrote in a July 6 affidavit that the incident involved a custody dispute with Dees’ ex-wife.
On June 26, Dees allegedly approached someone at a job site in Bexar County to ask if they “would be able to find a third party” to carry out the murder, according to the FBI agent.
The person Dees approached was a confidential informant with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Dees told the informant that his ex-wife was attempting to move to Ohio with their daughter “and that his former father-in-law was a problem for him.”
His former father-in-law is a Comal County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Dees told the informant that he believed the deputy was preventing other local law enforcement from getting involved with the custody dispute.
The confidential source ended the conversation by saying he would attempt to locate a hitman.
The informant then contacted a DEA task force officer and told him about the conversation. That officer met with the deputy.
The CCSO deputy confirmed that Dees is his former son-in-law and that his daughter was planning to move.
Later that day, the informant called Dees, and the call was recorded.
The informant asked Dees if he was serious about hiring a hitman.
Dees responded, “yeah.”
The informant said he “has a guy in the valley.” Dees asked to talk with the informant in person and “think about it overnight.”
On June 27, law enforcement recorded a meeting between Dees and the confidential informant.
Dees said he would pay the hitman $27,000 in Bitcoin so the transaction would be “untraceable.”
“Dees requested the murder not take place around his daughter and that his daughter not see the murder,” according to the affidavit.
Dees said he wanted the murder to happen in Ohio, because he recently got off probation and feels like “all eyes are on” him.
The New Braunfels man accused his ex-wife of “being the reason” he was convicted of a theft charge.
Dees had been arrested in Oct. 2020 and booked into the Comal County Jail on charges of property theft greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000.
During the recorded conversation, Dees agreed to set up a partial payment before the murder. He offered to pay off the informant’s car as compensation for making the arrangement.
Dees said he only wanted the murder to go forward if a custody hearing did not go his way.
Dees’ alleged crimes carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
He may be charged with additional crimes.
