Faye LaBauve Badger Sauder passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 at the age of 88 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Faye was born in New Orleans, LA on March 4, 1935. It was there she met and married a handsome architectural student, John Neal (Jack) Badger. Faye and Jack raised 3 children together in Nashville, TN. She later married Don Sauder in 1985.
Faye was a wonderful gourmet cook and loved entertaining. She was a charter member of the Nashville Gourmet Club and a member of the Nashville Rose Society. Faye appreciated horticulture and was especially fond of her irises, magnolia trees, and tending to her rose garden.
In her younger days Faye was discovered to be a tremendous singer, recorded some records, and was asked to sing the National Anthem at friends’ events. She was a striking dark-haired beauty who modeled for both print and runway projects. And Faye was an adoring wife who excelled in her greatest role: being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Faye is survived by her second husband, Don Sauder, of Mansfield, OH; her sister, Elaine Poillion of New Orleans, LA; her sister-in-law, Caroline Sauder of Lucas, OH; her children, Pamela Markham of Murfreesboro, TN, John Badger (Ronnetta Patterson) of Panama City Beach, FL, and Brian Badger (Suzanne Bock Badger) of New Braunfels, TX; along with 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Edmond LaBauve; a brother-in-law, Larry Poillion; a son-in-law, Robert Markham; and her first husband Jack Badger.
Services were held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Mansfield, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Faye’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, or a local charity of one’s choice.
