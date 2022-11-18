The father of a Canyon Lake High School student whose teacher allegedly sent him explicit photographs and texts is speaking out about the school’s quick response and the brave students who brought the behavior to light.
New Braunfels resident Devon Hooper, 38, was arrested on Monday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with her 15-year-old student.
Police allege that in September and October, Hooper sent the boy explicit messages and discussed sexual acts with him.
The teen’s father spoke to the Herald-Zeitung in a phone conversation on Friday afternoon.
The newspaper is not identifying the man in order to protect the child’s identity.
He said that two female students were the first to report the alleged behavior to the school administration.
“They had the courage to come forward and say something and say, ‘That’s wrong and someone needs to know,’” he said. “Without that, I don’t know how long it would have gone on and how much worse it could have been.”
The girls also emailed Hooper and told her to stop, according to the father.
When Canyon Lake administration learned of the alleged incidents, they called the boy’s parents and asked them to come to campus to discuss the issue.
“The school didn’t leave any stone unturned,” the boy’s father said. “They immediately pulled the teacher out of the class. From my perspective as a parent, what they did was the right course of action.”
He also said some students are now treating the girls as “the bad guys” for reporting a teacher.
“They should be recognized as community heroes,” he said.
Hooper was booked into the Comal County Jail on Monday, and was released on a $50,000 bond.
She resigned from the school prior to being arrested.
Her attorney’s information is not listed on any public records.
On Monday, Canyon Lake principal Mark Oberholtzer sent parents an email acknowledging Hooper’s arrest and noting that she was no longer a district employee.
The boy’s father said he questions whether he could have done more to prevent the “disturbing” incidents.
He recalls that Hooper rearranged the boy’s class schedule so he would be her student for another year.
“We felt really safe with our kid here,” the father said. “It never even crossed our mind that this could happen here.”
