New Braunfels ISD polled the community and the people have spoken — they want to carry on the tradition by making the new high school’s mascot the Unicorns.
If the board of trustees heeds the desires of the community, NBISD will be the second district in the state to have the same mascot for two of its high schools.
In January 2019 the Hutto ISD board decided to have all future high schools be the Hippos.
Over the last few months the district has collected input from future parents, staff and students of Long Creek High School and the results were presented to the board during a meeting Monday evening.
The Unicorn received overwhelming support from those polled with nearly a third of respondents who voted for the top three recommendations favoring the Unicorns, followed by the Lions and the Dragons.
While it’s ultimately the board’s decision to continue the Unicorn legacy, they are taking poll results into consideration.
“Bringing the committee together is continuing to utilize the voice of this community and give them the option of picking the mascot and the colors that they want,” Superintendent Cade Smith said. “It’s their school and it’s their kids, so we want to provide that option to them.”
The symbol of the Unicorn has been a staple of New Braunfels culture for decades — the mythical creature in blue and white is entwined with the city’s identity.
Generations of New Braunfels residents have graduated from the high school and were all Unicorns, and some don’t want to see that change.
“It is tradition — every school in NBISD is a Unicorn,” Tracie Bridge said. “With all the traditions in this town disappearing, some things should be kept the same … kids dream of graduating a Unicorn … like their parents did … I’m all for traditions.”
Bridge’s father taught for NBISD for 25 years and her children graduated from the high school, and Bridge wants her granddaughters to be next in the family to graduate a Unicorn — even if it means moving.
As for the school colors, Unicorn blue followed by gold, a different shade of blue and green were the top choices given by respondents.
After gathering the data the committee recommended Unicorn blue but adding gold to give Long Creek, which takes up residence at the Ninth Grade Center, its own identity.
Long Creek High School is due to open in 2024 with the addition of a sophomore class, juniors in 2025, and will be a full-fledged high school with seniors in 2026.
When conducting the survey the district sought input from students at New Braunfels Middle School — some of whom will be the first graduates of Long Creek High School.
Over 1,700 New Braunfels Middle School students were polled and only about 560 students wanted the Unicorns — roughly 68% wanted to set the school apart from New Braunfels High School with a different mascot.
Anna Minshew’s son, who is an eighth-grader at the middle school, was against adopting the Unicorn as the new high school’s mascot and expressed the need for something different.
“The kids want something different,” Minshew said. “I was told by him and a few other eighth-graders that almost no kids at the school want to remain Unicorns. As much as we adults want to hold on to ‘tradition’ I think it is time we take a step back and actually listen to our kids.”
Minshew and her son aren’t the only ones who want the school to have its own persona, like New Braunfels High School parent Rachel Lynn.
“I feel that duplicating a mascot would take away from the school’s individualism and pride,” Lynn said. “I understand the sense of tradition, and that there is a deep sense of pride in being a Unicorn but it’s time to accept the growth that has been placed upon this community. We should be looking at something that would compliment a Unicorn to continue building our town pride.”
The school will take students living east of IH-35 to the new high school, while students west of the highway will attend New Braunfels High School.
The board will continue to look into the recommendations, and currently there’s no set date for when the board will put the future of the new high school mascot to a vote.
