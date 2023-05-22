After nearly five years of angst, resentment and attempts at healing, a now-18-year-old car crash victim confronted the woman who caused he and his family tremendous pain.
Thomas Crisp yelled at Tammy Smith, the New Braunfels woman who in May 2018 killed his father in a fiery, drunken-driving crash that severely injured Thomas and his older brother. Crisp unleashed his fury in a Guadalupe County courtroom Friday after District Judge Gary Steel sentenced 55-year-old Smith to 14 years in prison on intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, and 10 years each for two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
“This is not closure,” Crisp said. “My dad was the best person you’ll ever know and you ripped him away from us. That’s never going to change.”
Smith pleaded guilty May 10 to the three charges, almost five years after the wreck. Steel found that the car was a deadly weapon, which meant he could sentence Smith to up to 20 years for the manslaughter charge and up to 10 years on each of the assault charges.
Prosecutors asked the judge to give her the maximum for each crime and run the sentences consecutively for a total of 40 years in prison. Steel chose to run the sentences concurrently, so Smith has to serve at least half of the 14-year sentence before she can be considered for parole, her Austin attorney Perry Minton said.
“We are naturally disappointed but we certainly understand,” Minton said of the sentence. “This has been a tragedy of the greatest magnitude for this family who lost their loved one and for our client who is going to the penitentiary.”
According to testimony in Smith’s two-day sentencing hearing, the deadly crash happened May 26, 2018, on FM 3335 between FM 1339 and York Creek Road after she spent an afternoon drinking on Lake Placid.
Smith testified that she drank three beers and three margaritas within about four hours’ time and realized when she got in her Mercedes sport utility vehicle that she was too impaired to drive.
A friend had invited her to his friends’ property on the lake and gave her directions to get there. She had never been to the place before and knew she would have a hard time finding her way home, especially in her drunken state, Smith testified Friday.
She sat in the home’s driveway for 45 minutes when her friend told her she needed to leave the residence and to follow him as he drove back toward New Braunfels in a separate vehicle, she said.
She quickly lost sight of the other vehicle, got lost and tried using her cell phone to navigate her way home and call someone for assistance, Smith said. She dropped the phone and reached to the floorboard for it, at the same time swerving off the roadway and crashing into a mailbox, she said.
Once she retrieved the phone, she looked up to see her SUV smashing head-on into the pickup truck 58-year-old Robert Mitchell “Mitch” Crisp was driving.
Thomas Crisp, 13 at the time, was in the front passenger seat and his brother, Joseph Joslyn — now 20, and 15 at the time of the wreck — was in the back seat on the passenger side of the truck.
Both teens said they were unconscious after the crash. When they regained consciousness, they tried to crawl out of the truck but their injuries prevented them. Not long after the collision, but both vehicles began to burn. Passersby pulled the boys and Smith from the burning wreckage and dragged them into nearby grass.
Mitch, who was pinned under the dashboard, helped push his youngest son into the arms of strangers as fire spread throughout the cab of the pickup.
He died as fire engulfed the truck.
Joslyn said they were overwhelmed with fear as they tried to leave the truck and that he still remembers the sounds of the fire and more.
“That noise and the screams will forever play in my head over and over,” he said. “That night, I remember lying on the ground looking up at the sky and just hearing the screams of people around trying to help.”
More than that, the boys are forever haunted by their father’s screams as he perished in the fire, said Heather McMinn, a Guadalupe County assistant county attorney who tried the case with fellow Assistant County Attorney Jessie Polak.
And none of it would have happened had Smith been responsible and avoiding drunken driving, McMinn said.
“Yes, she did sit in that car in that driveway and knew she shouldn’t drive, yet she did,” said McMinn, who requested the stiffest penalty because “we have a man burned to death, judge, burned to death and his sons can hear him screaming.”
In closing arguments, Polak said Smith from the start downplayed her role in Mitch’s death. Smith continued to minimize the pain she caused and somehow tried to paint herself as a hero in the whole ordeal, Polak said.
She corrected the woman.
“You want to know who is the biggest hero of them all,” Polak questioned. “Mitch Crisp, the man who in the final moments of his life pushed his son to safety so he could live on. That’s the hero.”
Joslyn read a victim impact statement detailing some of the pain Smith caused him and his family. In the statement, he said he has PTSD and sirens trigger it often.
Joslyn choked up while reading before handing the statement to McMinn, who finished reading it with her arm wrapped around the young man.
“I know that night my dad got to see us both get out of the car,” she read. “I wish my dad could’ve gotten out as well. I just wish that night never happened.”
