From left, Morningside Elementary School students Soren Shadden, Kassidy Shadden, Jasper Gamo and Comal Independent School District board member Tim Hennessee participate in the groundbreaking of elementary school #20 on Hubertus Rd. Monday, March 23, 2022.

 Alma E. Hernandez / Herald-Zeitung

Danville Middle School will be getting a new neighbor come August 2023 in the form of a new elementary school.

During a ceremony on the grounds of what will soon become Comal ISD elementary school 20, the district’s school board along with Superintendent Andrew Kim broke ground on the new facility this week.

“I’ve always liked to say that schools are, yes, essentially a building, but they really symbolize our community — it symbolizes places for our kids and it’s a point of pride,” Kim said during the Monday ceremony.

The additional elementary school was passed during the 2021 bond election. The over $400 million bond allowed for updates to existing facilities and new facilities to be built, including the building of elementary school 19, which the district broke ground on the week before.

Comal Independent School District board members Russell Garner, left, and Courtney Biasatti help siblings Soren Shadden, left, and Kassidy Shadden put on safety gear for the groundbreaking of elementary school #20 on Hubertus Rd. Monday, March 23, 2022.

The school is being built in response to the growth in the district, which is expected to exceed 16,000 to 17,000 students in the next few years, according to demographer report presented to the board of trustees.

“We are the fastest growing school district within the geographic area of San Antonio, and second fastest growing county in the nation,” said Jason York, the president of the board of trustees for Comal ISD. “The growth is not slowing down.”

Comal Independent School District Superintendent Andrew Kim speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of elementary school #20 on Hubertus Rd. Monday, March 23, 2022.

The district invited three current students of Morningside Elementary School, who donned oversized safety gear to break ground on the school they will be attending during the 2023-2024 school year.

Elementary 20 is located across the street from Danville Middle School, and when it opens will be accepting students from Morningside Elementary and Garden Ridge Elementary Schools.

However, those students weren’t the only ones involved in the groundbreaking. Tanner Bernal, a class of 2018 graduate from Smithson Valley High School was also in attendance, but as a contractor.

Comal Independent School District board members participate in the groundbreaking of elementary school #20 on Hubertus Rd. Monday, March 23, 2022.

For his first day as the superintendent of Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, he got to break ground on a school from his former district creating a full circle moment for the Comal ISD graduate.

The new elementary school at 335 Hubertus Road in New Braunfels is slated to open August 2023 — just in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

