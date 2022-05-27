Danville Middle School will be getting a new neighbor come August 2023 in the form of a new elementary school.
During a ceremony on the grounds of what will soon become Comal ISD elementary school 20, the district’s school board along with Superintendent Andrew Kim broke ground on the new facility this week.
“I’ve always liked to say that schools are, yes, essentially a building, but they really symbolize our community — it symbolizes places for our kids and it’s a point of pride,” Kim said during the Monday ceremony.
The additional elementary school was passed during the 2021 bond election. The over $400 million bond allowed for updates to existing facilities and new facilities to be built, including the building of elementary school 19, which the district broke ground on the week before.
The school is being built in response to the growth in the district, which is expected to exceed 16,000 to 17,000 students in the next few years, according to demographer report presented to the board of trustees.
“We are the fastest growing school district within the geographic area of San Antonio, and second fastest growing county in the nation,” said Jason York, the president of the board of trustees for Comal ISD. “The growth is not slowing down.”
The district invited three current students of Morningside Elementary School, who donned oversized safety gear to break ground on the school they will be attending during the 2023-2024 school year.
Elementary 20 is located across the street from Danville Middle School, and when it opens will be accepting students from Morningside Elementary and Garden Ridge Elementary Schools.
However, those students weren’t the only ones involved in the groundbreaking. Tanner Bernal, a class of 2018 graduate from Smithson Valley High School was also in attendance, but as a contractor.
For his first day as the superintendent of Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, he got to break ground on a school from his former district creating a full circle moment for the Comal ISD graduate.
The new elementary school at 335 Hubertus Road in New Braunfels is slated to open August 2023 — just in time for the 2023-2024 school year.
