Beginning its second district series, Canyon baseball defeated Tivy in an 8-0 shutout Tuesday night.
The star of the show for the Cougars was pitcher Bron Farr, who threw his first career no-hitter.
Farr’s performance led the Cougars (13-4 overall) to their fifth-straight win, keeping them undefeated in District 26-5A play (3-0 in district).
The Coogs went on a scoring spree, 4-0, in the bottom of the second, starting with an RBI groundout from junior shortstop Deuce Adams. Third baseman Sam Ortiz followed up with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
They continued to pour it on in the frame as right fielder Elijah Farley and Ortiz scored off errors, to put Canyon ahead 4-0. The Cougars scored on another fielding error in the bottom of the third.
In the bottom of the fourth, facing a full count, first baseman Will Canalichio hit an RBI single, giving Canyon a 6-0 lead.
Center fielder Isaac Yruretagoyena scored the game’s only homer in the bottom of the fifth, bringing the score to 7-0.
Later in the frame, Ortiz hit an RBI groundout for the game’s final score. Farr closed the contest as the Antlers went three up and three down in the final two innings.
Farr pitched a complete game, allowing zero hits, and zero runs, striking out six batters and walking two.
Yruretagoyena went 2-3 with a homer, two runs, and an RBI. Catcher Marshall Duke was 2-4, hitting a double. Left fielder Evan Janner was 2-3, scoring one run.
Ortiz was 1-3 with one run and two RBI. Farley was 1-2 on the night with a pair of runs.
The Cougars will finish out the series on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Tivy High School in Kerrville.
