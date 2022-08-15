Every Saturday vendors set up shop in downtown New Braunfels, drawing curious locals into their tents and enticing them to shop locally.
“I think it’s a good time just to reflect back on why it is important to have a farmers market and what it is bringing back to the community,” New Braunfels Farmers Market Manager Vanessa Simpson said.
National Farmers Market Week is a celebration of the local farmers market, its endurance during times of uncertainty and its impact on the local economy and food source.
The New Braunfels Farmers Market continues to give farmers, local businesses, ranchers and growers a location to sell their goods while educating people as to what it means to buy straight from the source.
“It brings people together and it brings something to the community that is really special,” Simpson said.
The 12-year-old market welcomed 65 vendors, who traveled from a 150-mile radius, to take part in the national celebration on the grounds next to Krause’s Cafe Saturday.
Locals who descended on the market were able to mingle with local farmers, bakers and crafters, while stocking their kitchens with some of the things one might find in their local grocery store.
For those running low on refrigerated goods, there were fresh eggs, meat and cheeses available for purchase. Stalls offered in-season fruit, such as peaches and apples, while others sold vegetables and herbs.
While patrons enjoyed the sounds of Kyle Reed, shoppers also wandered the stalls in search of something more tangible than food, finding a selection of soaps and handmade beauty products, and even wood works.
Even the dogs were considered when vendors at the pet-friendly market brought out their selections of pet apparel, treats and wares.
The market, which helps bolster ties to businesses and the community, also boasted ready-to-eat, homemade goods like baked breads and treats, jams, dips and spreads, and snacks like candies, trail mixes and nuts.
New Braunfels pecan farmer Mark Friesenhahn spent his childhood in rural farming communities in the area where his family instilled him with lessons on the value of hard work. After spending his adult life working in corporate jobs, the owner of Comal Pecan Farm returned to farming to share his passion for German farming heritage with the public.
“It’s a pretty good feeling (selling back to the community he is part of),” Friesenhahn said. “Most people appreciate long term heritage.”
Vendors who don’t call New Braunfels home are finding how accepting and lively the people are, especially when it comes to their passion for alcoholic beverages.
“People are friendly, the vendors are energetic (because the vendors) love what they do, and it’s the overall energy,” Momo Williams said. “I’m more excited to be at this one because I love people’s reaction to our products — and they’re always so willing to try it.”
While not native to New Braunfels, Williams, the owner of Momo’s Michelada Mix, is selling a product that any German beer-loving person would be interested in and is doing it to great success.
Williams said the people and the atmosphere of New Braunfels is what keeps her coming back to one of her favorite farmers markets.
“Farmers markets give people a sense of getting to know their communities and surrounding areas,” Williams said. “Everyone puts so much hard work, blood, sweat and tears into what they do … I love how the pandemic has brought more attention to farmers markets and becoming connected with their communities.”
