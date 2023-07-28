The family of a man who was fatally shot in December at a Kyle hospital by a Hays County corrections officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the former officer.
Isaiah John Garcia, 29, is already facing criminal charges in the death of 36-year-old Joshua Wright on Dec. 12, 2022.
Thursday’s lawsuit alleges that Garcia used “excessive, unnecessary and ultimately lethal force,” despite having non-lethal options to stop the inmate.
Wright’s mother Beverly and Isabel Salinas, the mother of his child, filed the lawsuit.
They are suing Garcia under the Texas Wrongful Death Act.
Wright had a “mental health crisis and a possible medical emergency” at the Hays County Jail, the lawsuit claims.
Wright had been in jail on various charges of bail jumping, reckless driving, criminal mischief, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to appear.
Hays County jailers took Wright to a Kyle hospital emergency room at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 12, according to the lawsuit.
“Wright reported severe chest pain and confirmed that he was taking Wellbutrin, his psychiatric medication,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said that Garcia and another corrections officer arrived for a shift change.
One of the officers gave Garcia a taser, according to the lawsuit.
Garcia escorted Wright to the restroom.
The lawsuit alleges the inmate’s handcuffs were unlocked but his leg restraints remained in place and that Wright left the hospital restroom and “pushed past Garcia” down a hall.
“In response, Garcia drew his service weapon and followed Wright,” the lawsuit said.
The family alleges that Garcia first shot Wright in the left arm rather than trying to restrain him or use a taser.
Wright ran into a medical cart and fell, and Garcia shot him two more times, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said that the bullets caused “significant injuries” but “would not have been fatal had Garcia stopped firing.”
Wright then allegedly stood up with his back to the corrections officer.
The lawsuit claims Garcia shot him two more times in the back, and the bullets “penetrated Wright’s lung and fractured his thoracic and cervical vertebrae in at least four places.”
Wright was pronounced dead at noon on Dec. 12.
The Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation at the hospital.
Garcia was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.
On April 6, a grand jury concluded that Garcia should be charged.
The grand jury had been presented with body camera footage, which has not yet been publicly released.
After the indictment, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Garcia was no longer employed with the agency.
“While the Hays County Sheriff’s Office strongly supports our deputies and corrections officers and the duties, many of which put their safety at risk, that they must carry out on a daily basis, we also respect and honor the criminal justice process, including (the) decision by the Grand Jury to move forward with charges in this case,” the agency wrote. “The Hays County Sheriff’s Office again offers its deepest sympathies to the Wright family. It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community and our country.”
Garcia turned himself into the Comal County Jail in April.
He was released from jail on a $25,000 personal bond.
Garcia pleaded not guilty to deadly conduct / discharge of a firearm, which is a third-degree felony.
Garcia had been with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office since 2018.
The next court date in his case is set for September.
The Wright family’s lawsuit seeks punitive and compensatory damages.
(1) comment
Had the criminal not continued to be a criminal, he would be alive today. The real victims should sue the family. In the heat of the moment, this criminal was a danger to everyone on the hospital. If you'll push past an officer and try to escape, there's not much you won't do. The officer probably saved lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.