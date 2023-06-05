The Downtown New Braunfels Association will host a “Play at the Platz” event on Sunday, June 11 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The event will be at the Market Plaza park on Tolle Street off of Comal Avenue.
Play at the Platz will have live music, games from the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department, and food trucks.
Attendees should bring chairs and blankets.
In the days of early New Braunfels, the Market Plaza or Marktplatz served as a place for butchers to buy and sell meat, according to the Sophienburg Museum and Archives.
Additional Play at the Platz events this summer are set for July 9 and Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.