Christian Youth Theatre San Antonio (CYT SA) may cover the entire San Antonio area, but the group resides in New Braunfels. Moreover, all their productions and classes are done in New Braunfels.
Currently, the efforts of both students and their families can be seen in their production of “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” — and their upcoming production of “The Addams Family.”
The organization splits up its calendar year by session. CYT SA offers winter, spring and fall sessions; six productions will be done by the end of the year.
However, the calendar year for the organization isn’t what makes it stand out from other theater organizations.
According to Bobby Tschoepe, the artistic director for CYT SA, the amount of familial involvement and the values upheld make the organization special.
The three values are people over program, service over spotlight and excellence over ego.
People over program means to get to know individuals during the classes and build relationships to further build a community at CYT.
Service over spotlight means that, although there will be times one will be highlighted on the stage, helping and serving others during the show process is also a necessity.
The third value is excellence over ego. The organization wants individuals to show excellence through their God-given talents as a form of worship instead of coming from a place of ego.
“We get to do that through shows that are not Christian, like we’re not out here doing biblical stories, but we try to tie in Judeo-Christian values and biblical concepts to our shows so that our kids are able to grow themselves as individuals who are able to bring good things to their lives to the lives of others,” Tschoepe said. “You do not have to be a person of faith or spirituality to be a part of CYT, but that is something that does make us different.”
As the area coordinator for this organization’s branch, Naomi Tulp acts as the liaison between directors, those working on shows, students and parents.
This also means that Tulp coordinates committees since most things are done through parent volunteers.
Although showings for “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” have started, Tulp mentioned students’ and their parents’ similar emotions about getting ready for the performances.
While some parents have been through the chaos of getting ready for a production and understand, there are new parents overwhelmed by it all.
“One of the things that I really love about this is that it encompasses our whole community,” Tulp said. “It’s not just students. It’s not just parents. There’s community for everyone there. And it’s such an interesting thing because to be an artist, it really just means you have to have the desire to create. That’s what an artist is. And that applies to every single person who’s involved in our organization.”
Since many parents are involved in nearly every aspect of the production, from sewing costumes to building sets, it quickly becomes a family affair.
Tschoepe gave an example of a family with a daughter on stage in “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” Her younger brother and dad work backstage while her mom helps in the green room on certain nights.
On the other hand, the mother of one of the show’s technicians worked on decor for the front-of-house concessions.
“It’s so much fun to be able to have so many people of different ages, different experiences, different backgrounds, both educationally, spiritually all the things, be able to come together and create something that’s really special,” Tschoepe said. “We’re excited for ‘James,’ we’re excited for ‘The Addams Family.’ It’s going to be so much fun. We love doing shows here at our studio because it’s a smaller, more intimate setting. And we also love doing shows at the Brauntex where we get to be in that historic space.”
Despite tickets for “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” being sold out, theatregoers can still get tickets for “The Addams Family” showings. The production will be held from March 16 through 19 at the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre.
Tickets can be found at https://www.cytsanantonio.org/shows/The-Addams-Family-School-Edition/30 .
