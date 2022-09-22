Karl Hanz of Austin knows who the oldest man was at the first-ever Hanz family reunion in New Braunfels in 1967.
“He was my grandfather — Ferdinand Hanz, and he was 77,” Karl said.
On Oct. 2, members of the Hanz family will gather at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center for their semiannual family reunion. In a time when everyone seems to connect electronically instead of in person and a recent pandemic and social media, they have managed to hold on to the tradition, although it hasn’t always been easy.
“You just need to have someone willing to do the work,” said Karl, who has been largely responsible for the computer work and finding contacts for the reunion.
“The Hanz (Christian and Christina Wiederstein Hanz) family was one of the original founding families of New Braunfels,” he explained.
“There were eight siblings, although one died at birth,” explained Kathy Anderson. “So that means there were seven family lines to track down.”
Kathy, her sister Gayle and their mom, Mary Ann (Hanz) Anderson, were largely responsible for reviving the family reunions that had slowly started declining in attendance.
“My mom got involved in genealogy,” Kathy said. “Then, she put together a cookbook as a reunion fundraiser during the New Braunfels 150th anniversary celebration in 1995.”
Just as the Comal County Fair provides an opportunity for mini-family reunions, the 150th anniversary celebration provided the backdrop for the Hanz family reunion that year.
Hanz family descendants were able to take part in the city celebrations as well as work on the sesquicentennial float for the anniversary parade.
“It was an intense and fun time,” Kathy said.
Her family continued to work hard to keep the reunion tradition alive. Reunions took place at various locations including the Hermann Sons Hall on Union street, the VFW hall, Comal County Fairgrounds, Cypress Bend Park, the former Saengerhalle, and the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
They were held annually for a while, with attendance averaging between 90 to 100 people. When attendance began to dwindle, reunions were held every other year.
The reunions include a raffle (for a chance to win everything from a television to grape jelly), silent auction, a cake walk and name bingo to help participants reconnect and to help fund future get-togethers.
“We used to pass the hat to gather collections, but no one wears hats anymore,” Karl quipped.
However, in 2008, Edie Hanz was named the winner of the Craziest Hat Contest at the reunion.
Several family descendants also are recognized for some of life’s milestones at the reunions.
“We recognized the oldest and youngest person in attendance. We also recognize who traveled the farthest; and we recognize the shortest and longest marriages,” Karl said.
Recognition also has gone to the largest families and sets of twins (Kathy and twin sister Gayle were recognized) at past get-togethers.
The key to hosting a successful family reunion was good communication, the good old-fashioned phone call kind, Kathy said.
“When we at first only had 21 say they were coming, we started calling people,” she said.
They also used local media to notify family members of the upcoming event.
Now, more than ever, it was important to keep those connections, she said.
“We lost quite a few people during COVID,” she said.
The reunions offered a chance to reconnect, Karl added.
“Sometimes, we get phone calls from people saying ‘I know I am related, but I just don’t know how,’” Kathy said. “We help them track that down.”
Members who are planning to attend on Oct. 2 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) are asked to RSVP by Sept. 24 to Karl at 512-825-9057 or Kathy at 512-757-3181. They are accepting donations for the raffle and silent auction as well as baked goods for the cake walk and dessert table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.