Over 100 students from 10 different campuses within Comal ISD got the opportunity to showcase their work as a part of the district’s Fall Art Show, which was held Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The artists, which ranged from elementary to high school in terns of their age, stood by their artwork while it was displayed at the Comal ISD Support Services Building in New Braunfels. Artists were also presented with medals that rewarded their work as a host of parents, family members and friends took in all of the eye candy.
Each piece was selected by the individual campus art teachers to represent the best work among their students. As one can imagine, being chosen was a lofty achievement for each artist.
“This is wonderful,” said the parents of Leah Rudley, a fifth-grade student from Indian Springs Elementary who had one of her pieces on display. “It is nice to walk through and see all the work from elementary through high school.”
The prevailing theme of the art show — fall — could be followed throughout the works, including a Halloween-inspired gumball machine by Evalynn Gutierrez, a seventh-grade student from Spring Branch Middle School who enjoys drawing and wants to learn about animation.
Comal ISD is slated to host two additional art shows during the 2022-23 school year, including a Winter Art Show set for Tuesday, Jan. 24, and a Spring Art Show that is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11. Both will be at 6 p.m. in the Support Services Building and will showcase art pieces from different campuses throughout CISD.
