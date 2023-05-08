Supporters and protesters showed up for a drag show fundraiser in New Braunfels on Saturday evening.
Faith United Church of Christ New Braunfels hosted the “Drag Show for a Cause” on May 6 to benefit Connections Individual and Family Services.
The organization provides substance abuse services, counseling and emergency and transitional living for children and families.
Connections also has preventative counseling and drug awareness programs.
Faith UCC pastor Rev. Carla Cheatham said that the church was proud to host an event benefiting an organization that “helps youth feel safe.”
“We think it’s our job, as we believe Jesus did, to stand with those who are marginalized and oppressed,” Cheatham said.
Three drag queens performed a total of six songs for the crowd inside the church, lip synching to numbers such as “Over the Rainbow” and “Shake it Off.”
One drag queen who was scheduled to perform instead canceled because of backlash ahead of the event.
Two children were inside the church during the show.
Before the show started, more than 100 people gathered outside to protest near the property.
Meanwhile, members of Faith UCC and several show attendees sang “Lean on Me” and “This Little Light of Mine.”
City of New Braunfels police officers stood between the protest group and the supporters.
Many protesters shouted scripture and carried flags and signs against homosexuality and the event billed as a family-friendly drag show.
James, a protester who declined to give his last name, brought a Bible to the protest.
“This is wrong,” he said of the drag show. “They need to know that this is wrong, and this is an abomination for our children.”
The event came at a time when the Texas legislature is debating whether to make it illegal for drag shows to be hosted in the presence of minors.
A handful of protesters were still outside when the show ended.
Veterans for Equality, armed forces veterans who volunteer as security during LGBTQ events, escorted attendees back to their cars.
