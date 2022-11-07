Listen to the clink of glasses on a warm evening outside the historic Faust Hotel, and you might feel like you’ve stepped back to the 1920s in downtown New Braunfels.
On Friday, the hotel celebrated a grand opening of the new Magnolia Patio Bar.
Named after the property’s sprawling tree planted in the 1930s, the outdoor bar embraces history with a few modern touches.
Faust Hotel general manager Brandi White said she is ecstatic that the mix of old and new added some much-needed curb appeal.
“Every day we have people who walk in and say, ‘This place is beautiful, but I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve never come in here,’ and that’s because there was nothing out front to draw people in,” White said.
The Magnolia offers a beer and wine list, along with cocktails ranging from a spicy pineapple margarita to an old-fashioned with Texas pecan rye whiskey.
A signature Magnolia Blossom Martini is made with gin, sweet cream, lemon juice and grenadine.
Transforming a dull parking area into a vibrant outdoor extension of the Faust was an adventure, said hotel owner Andy Duettra.
The Faust opened in 1929 and has been woven into the town’s history ever since.
“Everybody you talk to has a story about this place, whether it was graduation parties or Sunday brunch,” Duettra said. “It’s a classic place that feels special and different.”
The patio bar features colorful flowers, stone accents and new fencing. Pavers add a timeless touch, and modern patio furniture helps pull it all together.
Hotel event coordinator McKenna Lewis looks forward to hosting wedding ceremonies and cocktail hours in the new space.
“One of the things I love about the Faust is just the history that we have here and the clientele that we have here,” she said. “We have the best customers and the best regulars.”
Also on the Magnolia menu are a lineup of charcuterie boards — arrays of delectable meats, cheeses, jams and crackers.
A warm pretzel with spicy mustard completes the savory small plate selection.
The patio bar at 240 S. Seguin Avenue also plans to have live music on the weekends.
“Our goal is that this will be a place where everybody wants to come,” White said.
