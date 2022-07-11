An excessive heat warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday for areas along and east of I-35, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, as the state’s grueling heat wave continues.
According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures across south-central Texas on Tuesday are expected to soar to 100 to 108 degrees, with heat indices in the 108-112 range.
In addition, a heat advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Hill Country.
Temperatures only drop slightly on Wednesday, and a heat advisory may be needed across portions of south-central Texas. Above-normal temperatures will continue through Sunday, with highs hovering around the century mark in New Braunfels.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible over parts of the area each afternoon into early evening, with strong wind gusts the main hazardous weather threat.
According to AccuWeather meteorologist Ryan Adamson, what forecasters call a “heat dome” remains in place over the region.
“Underneath a heat dome, sinking air causes temperatures to climb, and precipitation and cloud cover tend to be limited,” Adamson said. “It may take until the upcoming weekend for temperatures to lower somewhat as the heat dome finally begins to weaken and shift eastward.”
Expect low temperatures to only dip into the mid to high 70s.
The high temperature at New Braunfels National Airport reached 106 degrees on Sunday, after highs of 104 on Saturday and 101 on Friday.
Heat-related illnesses are possible, especially with extended periods outdoors during peak heating hours.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room,stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Those who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.
Texas is facing extreme heat conditions, with much of the state seeing temperatures above 100 degrees. As of Monday, the National Weather Service had issued heat advisories or excessive heat warnings for 154 of the state’s 254 counties.
On Sunday, San Antonio saw the hottest temperatures on record in the city at 106 degrees, while Austin hit an all-time record high for July at 110 degrees.
ERCOT calls residents to conserve energy
With the hot weather driving record power demand, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s electric grid, issued a conservation appeal late Sunday, asking Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity between 2-8 p.m. on Monday, but officials did not anticipate any rolling outages.
ERCOT also called on large electric customers to lower their electricity use.
A conservation appeal notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 megawatts for 30 minutes or more.
ERCOT officials said factors driving the need for conservation included record-high electric demand, with the heat wave through much of the central United States driving increased electric use, and low wind generation, as projections indicated wind generation coming in less than 10% of its capacity.
Power grids must keep supply and demand in balance at all times. When Texas’ grid falls below its safety margin of excess supply, the grid operator takes additional precautions to avoid blackouts. The first precaution is asking the public to reduce electricity usage.
Conservation tips from New Braunfels Utilities include adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees and avoiding using the stove or oven, if possible.
NBU customers can water this week
Also impacted by the relenting heat wave, NBU water customers can irrigate their lawns this week under third-stage restrictions.
Landscape watering with an irrigation system or sprinkler is permitted before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. once every other week as determined by the last digit of the customer’s address with addresses ending 0 or 1 on Monday, addresses ending 2 or 3 on Tuesday, addresses ending 4 or 5 on Wednesday, addresses ending 6 or 7 on Thursday and addresses ending 8 or 9 on Friday.
Customers can use a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, drip irrigation system or a soaker hose that does not spray water into the air is allowed any day before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. during Stage 3.
The use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during any stage of watering restrictions.
The Stage 3 watering schedule and detailed restrictions information can be accessed by visiting nbutexas.com/Stage-3.
Grass fire
With conditions remaining dangerous because of the dry weather, New Braunfels fire officials are asking residents to use caution and avoid any activities that could ignite a grass fire.
New Braunfels firefighters responded to a grass fire at Steeple Chase Run and Granada Hills around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, which threatened residential structures in the River Chase and Havenwood neighborhoods.
According to city officials, units quickly contained the fast-moving fire, preventing its spread and confining the fire to a little over an acre in total. One residential structure and one recreational vehicle were threatened but not damaged.
Comal County’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a moisture index used in determining wildfire potential, stood at an average of 680 on Monday.
The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
Burn bans are in place in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
