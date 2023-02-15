Matthew Aldrich has worked seven days a week since Winter Storm Mara descended on Texas in late January.
The owner of Aldrich Tree Services in New Braunfels said the storm was a doozy — but the damage didn’t stop with frigid temperatures and downed power lines.
“We’ve seen healthy trees have major failures because of the amount of ice,” Aldrich said. “The ice just got too heavy, and it was cold enough that after long enough exposure to that, we saw large limbs falling and causing big issues.”
Tree limbs are down across Comal County and the rest of central Texas.
The damage has left residents and arborists to clear branches and deal with the threat of harmful plant diseases.
Areas on the north side of Canyon Lake and in Bulverde were hit especially hard, Aldrich said.
His crew has worked to remove fallen tree limbs that damaged roofs, broke windows and tangled power lines.
Even as the cleanup continues, tree workers like Aldrich are exercising caution after the storm.
“Trees are like people, and they have vascular systems,” he said. “If you cut on a sick tree and go to another tree without cleaning your equipment, you could be spreading diseases like oak wilt.”
The storm hit at a vulnerable time for trees, said Jonathan Motsinger, who leads the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Central Texas operations department.
The agency typically recommends landowners avoid pruning trees from Feb. 1 through the end of June to prevent the spread of oak wilt.
Open “wounds” from cut trees can produce sap.
If a tree is infected, the fungus can spread through the sap to nearby trees.
Live oaks can also spread the fungus that causes oak wilt through their root systems.
Oak wilt can cut off water to leaves and kill trees.
Foresters are encouraging landowners to deal with the storm’s aftermath carefully.
“Any kind of broken branches or limbs that are a hazard or a potential danger to human safety or to property — that can be removed,” Motsinger said. “Anything else that’s just cleaning up or trimming back should be done after this oak wilt season has passed.”
The state agency estimates that Travis, Hays, Comal and Blanco counties are the epicenter of tree damage from the ice accumulation.
Millions of trees were impacted by the storm.
The regional loss of tree canopy and limbs is substantial, and could have long-term impacts.
“If we go into a hot, dry summer, we could see that compounding stress on these trees, making them more susceptible to insects or diseases,” Motsinger said.
Comal County is operating a temporary free brush dump site at 281 Resource Dr. in New Braunfels.
The site is open through Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“There’s a lot of work to do,” Aldrich said, “but that place has really helped us make a dent.”
